Parade winners announced OVER 120 PHOTOS IN THIS WEEK'S ELY ECHO

Celebrating 30 years of providing a home and services for veterans, their families, and the community is what silver bay veterans home has been able to do. "We have nine staff who have been here for thirty years. Hearing those stories, some of them legitimate and some of them you can not share again, but all of them are fun, said Randall Walz, Silver Bay Veterans Home Public Affairs Coordinator. All of them tear worth and amazing, and I just think that is an amazing story that we have a community and a friendship and a family that is all a part of this place."

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO