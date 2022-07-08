Looking for Things to Do? Here’s Where to Go in July (and What to Wear)

To qualify as an official Haute Couture house, a brand must abide by the strict regulations set by Paris’ Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM); Members must design made-to-order garments in an atelier with at least 15 full-time staff, host more than one fitting, and show a collection of no less than 50 looks in January and July. As a result of the expert craftsmanship and meticulous effort required, avant-garde experimentation is encouraged (for reference: anything Iris Van Herpen), meaning couture creations typically skew outlandish. But, quite surprisingly, the trends from Haute Couture Week Fall/Winter 2022, which showed this past week, felt refreshingly down-to-earth and accessible. Even the more audacious looks — Fendi and Dior’s softly sentimental, ethereal gowns or Balenciaga’s melodramatic sartorial satire on celebrity culture — offer inspiration for your everyday wardrobe.

