Fullerton, CA

No to animal cruelty, yes to Chicana Vegana

By Brady Rhoades
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrending in Fullerton over the past several years are women-owned businesses that embrace social causes. Meet restaurateur Jasmine Hernandez and her 2-year-old eatery: Chicana Vegana. Vegana serves vegan food, and boycotts animal-cruelty in all its forms, especially when it comes to food. On a wall of the restaurant is a depiction...

Happening This Week: July 11-17

Here are some events happening in and around Fullerton during the week of July 11-17: • Fullerton’s Certified Farmers Market (8:30am-12:30pm): Shop for farm fresh organic fruit, vegetables, food vendors & more. Fullerton Community Center. 340 W Commonwealth Ave. Support local farmers. Thursday, July 14. • Downtown City Plaza...
FULLERTON, CA
signalscv.com

Concerts in the Park returns, draws thousands

In one of the biggest events in Santa Clarita since the pandemic, thousands of people attended this year’s first installment of Concerts in the Park on Saturday. The concert was held at Central Park’s southeastern field and featured the popular Journey tribute band DSB, who started the show at 7 p.m. on the dot. A sea of people laid out their lawn chairs and blankets on the field, with some showing up hours in advance to secure a spot.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
‘Observing Fullerton’ Episode #19 Feat. Ruthi Hanchett

On the latest episode of the “Observing Fullerton” podcast, host Urooj Naveed sits down with Ruthi Hanchett, an adjunct professor at Vanguard University and a global leader and advocate in the field of children’s and women’s rights, human trafficking, and gender equality for more than 20 years. Additionally, she is a PTA leader in the Fullerton School District and a mother of two who is also running to be a School Board Member. Hanchett discusses human trafficking, the signs of it, and child protection. The human trafficking hotline is (888) 373-7888, and the text line is 233733.
FULLERTON, CA
Irvine’s First Universal Playground at Sweet Shade Neighborhood Park

$2.8 Million in Funding secured for universally inclusive recreational space. Irvine, Calif. – Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris recently secured $2.8 million in funding for the City of Irvine to renovate the playground at Sweet Shade Neighborhood Park, updating the recreational space to a Universal Playground that will meet the need of all residents regardless of ability.
IRVINE, CA
12 Airbnb Huntington Beach Vacation Rentals Near the Water

Huntington Beach has many things for one to get into, whether it be a solo, family, or friend trip. This southeast California city can get you involved with all the activities that it has to offer. Enjoy the five beaches that stretch across the coastline, relax at the spas, indulge in some tasty offerings, enjoy the nightlife, or just hang out and take advantage of your time at one of these Airbnb Huntington Beach properties. Whatever you decided to get into it will surely be an adventure.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Southern California Might Be Preparing for a Big Nightlife Boom

There’s ample buzz surrounding the future of drinking at restaurants, bars, and clubs throughout California. Over the last month, legislation advanced that extends the sale of alcohol between 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. in specific California cities. Also on deck is a new requirement by California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to further train workers who serve or manage cocktails, beer, and wine at a drinking establishment. The combination of these laws could spark a statewide boom for nightlife, especially in Southern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
19962 Villa Medici, Yorba Linda, Orange County, CA, 92886

Gorgeous upgraded single level home on a rare huge premium lot! Located in the highly coveted Villaggio community! This lovely home offers 2 ample size bedrooms, 2 baths, and a spacious office which can be converted to a bedroom by adding a closet. Step through the front door you’ll be delighted with the bright and open floor plan with high ceilings throughout. The living room with lots of windows and a cozy fireplace. The front office is to the left through the beautiful French doors. The gourmet kitchen features granite counters and full backsplash, 5-burner stovetop, stainless steel appliances - double ovens, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator, and a large breakfast island offering ample storage & counter space. The kitchen is open to the large formal dining room, which has a slider to the beautiful backyard. The bright & airy main bedroom suite has a ceiling fan and also has direct access to backyard through a slider. Its main bath has an oversize soaking tub, separate walk-in shower, two vanity areas and sinks, and a large walk-in closet! The 2nd bedroom has a ceiling fan and is full of natural light. Additional features include full secondary bath, laundry room, 2 attached one-car garages with epoxy flooring (one garage with direct access to inside the house and one to the backyard), water filtration/softener system, tankless water heater, and dual pane windows and sliders for great insulation during the summer & winter months. The immense travertine paved backyard is beautifully designed with elegance and simplicity yet provides plenty of space in the raised planters for fruit trees (tangerine, loquat, kumquat, guava, and wax apple), flowers and vegetables. You can relax in the gorgeous private backyard with morning coffee & sunset tea, bird watching, or cool evening conversations. The gated association pool, spa and playground are few steps away. No Mello-Roos, award winning Placentia Yorba Linda Unified schools, walking distance to Yorba Linda High School, minutes’ drive to downtown, the new theaters, library, YL Cultural Art Center, and YL Town Center. This home truly offers exceptional value and awaits you to make it your new dream home! Professional photos will be uploaded as soon as they are available.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Uno the mountain lion spotted in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - New video shows a recent sighting of Uno the mountain lion in Orange County. The video shared on Instagram by Orange County Outdoors shows Uno drinking from one of the water troughs put out for wildlife when there is a drought. "She disappeared from our cameras...

