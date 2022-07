If you’re not a member of the Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard fan club, now’s a pretty good time to submit an application. The pair proved that they are, in fact, couple goals when they made the joint decision to dip dye their hair purple for their Austrian getaway. Now, it’s possible purple is their favorite color or maybe it was a reference to Bell’s new book The World Needs More Purple Schools but—and maybe this is a reach—the tone could be a subtle nod to Bell’s Frozen character Princess Anna. Hear us out: the animated royal is always wearing a purple bow and cape and Austria looks a heck of a lot like the fictional Norwegian land of Arendelle.

