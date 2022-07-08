ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Why Puddle Pants Are the Perfect Antidote to Skinny Jeans

By Nicole Kliest
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Puddle pants make up for what they lack in practicality with stylish insouciance. These slouchy slacks are distinguished by their long, pooling length that creates the silhouette of a...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

I'm Visiting NYC and Spotted Everyone Wearing These Cool Summer Trends

I'm always intrigued to see which trends are happening on the ground in NYC. I'm a former New Yorker and currently live in L.A. but visit every chance I get, and the fashion never disappoints. I consider NYC to be the testing ground for breaking trends and the first place I often spot the pieces that will be considered must-buy staples next season. So, what are the pieces that are absolutely everywhere on the streets of NYC right now?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
In Style

The 8 Best Boyfriend Jeans For Every Body and Budget

Don't let their relaxed vibe fool you — boyfriend jeans can be one of the most difficult denim items to shop for. Finding the perfect pair means finding just the right blend of fit, texture, and wash, which can sometimes feel impossible. Still, even with all these variables at play, our experts agree that finding the perfect boyfriend jeans is more of an art than a science. But with brands offering more size ranges, fits, and washes than ever before, the task of finding your perfect pair means kissing lots of frogs to find your denim-clad prince.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Zoe Kravitz
Person
Virgil Abloh
whowhatwear

7 Major Shoe Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Fall

Taking a closer look at the fall/winter 2022 collections that debuted earlier this year, there are some key shoe trends to have on your radar for the upcoming season. While there are so many major trends worth noting for the season—ranging from floor-sweeping hemlines to the "new" new bomber jackets—I'm here to narrow in on the coolest fall shoe trends for 2022.
APPAREL
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Short Choppy Haircuts Women in Their 70s Can Pull-Off

Short choppy haircuts for women over 70 feature tons of textured layers and jagged ends. The length strengthens the cut’s perimeter, benefiting thin, fine hair the most. “A short choppy cut instantly adds volume and body,” says California-based stylist Suji Kim. “The layers create softness, movement, and texture for a youthful appearance. These encourage natural texture to soften up ladies’ facial features,” she adds.
HAIR CARE
Us Weekly

Channel Katie Holmes’ Summer Street Style With These Colorful Ballet Flats

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Long before I worked for Us Weekly, I would pore through the glossy pages of the magazine looking for fashion inspo. Stars, they’re just like Us — only with a stylist and a slightly larger budget. Celebs have always been trendsetters, making a mark on pop culture with their choices on and off the red carpet. Whether it was Paris Hilton in Juicy Couture sweatsuits or Lindsay Lohan in Ugg boots, A-list street style was my form of a fashion show — and it still is!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baggy Jeans#Skinny Jeans#Baggy Pants#Antidote
In Style

Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Barely There Shoe Style, and It's on Sale Starting at $32

Hailey Bieber keeps talking about glazed donut skin, but the hottest trend of the summer is glazed donut feet. Which, I swear, is much more pleasant than it sounds. While on Jimmy Fallon earlier this month to discuss her new beauty brand, Rhode, which aims to make your face look as delectable as a glazed donut, Bieber wore shoes that had that same exact effect on her feet. Her Aquazarra Mirror mules are advertised as a modern day Cinderella sandal, but the clear PVC strap that glides across the top of the foot also looks just like a glistening sugar glaze.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elite Daily

The 18 Best Dresses For Summer Weddings

Wedding season is back in full swing, and I’m willing to bet you’ve got at least one or two on deck this season. The best dresses for summer weddings embrace the lush, vibrant energy of the season. They’re a touch more playful than what you might wear to a fall or winter wedding, because you’re able to lean into colorful hues, romantic florals, and bold prints — and summer weddings can occasionally be a bit more casual, too (though be sure to check the dress code!).
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
whowhatwear

Meghan Markle Wore Denim Shorts With Toe-Jewelry Sandals, and Now I Need a Pair

If you like to see what Meghan Markle wears these days and also need new sandals, you've come to the right place. Markle was out in Santa Barbara over the weekend to cheer Prince Harry on at his polo match, and her casual summer outfit was quite relatable. The denim-on-denim look included a tucked-in button-down and shorts by L.A.-based brand Dôen (now sold out, sorry). She topped the look off with a sweater tied around her shoulders and a pair of oversize sunglasses. Now, let's discuss her shoes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

Just When We Thought Cropped Pants Were "Out," This Celebrity Wore Them in Paris

We've been saying for the past few seasons that long and loose pants (aka puddle pants) have replaced cropped pants—for the time being, at least. One of the main celebrities to prove this point has been Bella Hadid. Lately, if she's wearing pants, the hems are dragging on the floor. But her most recent outfit in Paris (she's in town for Couture Fashion Week) just threw me for a loop.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Hollywood's Favorite Weird Pants Trend Is Actually Really Flattering, and It's Under $50 at Amazon Right Now

Nicole Kidman and Bella Hadid made headlines this week for twinning after the Balenciaga couture show. TikTok seemed fixated on their oversized bug-eye sunglasses that were said to make them look like aliens. Others thought the look was less otherworldly, and instead made them look like they came straight from Lasik eye surgery. We, though, couldn't take our eyes off their dramatic pants. Unlike Balenciaga's couture gowns, they would fit through your standard archway, but these extra-large pants were so long, they dragged on the floor behind them with every step.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

3 Classic Items Celebs Are Wearing With Non-Skinny Jeans

Sure, skinny jeans can be polarizing, but they're really a staple silhouette at this point. And yes, many of us (celebs included) still reach for them. That said, it's non-skinny jeans—straight-leg cuts and relaxed silhouettes—that many A-listers are gravitating toward for their forward nature. And after scrolling through a range of street style photos, I noticed that there are a few modern yet classic pieces that many celebs wear with their favorite non-skinny jeans.
APPAREL
Refinery29

Skinny Jeans Are Out. So What Shoes Do You Wear With Non-Skinny Jeans?

Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Collection

“Nineties meets Y2K”—in other words minimalistic, long, and lean— is how Isabel Marant described her new resort collection during a recent showroom visit. The designer summed up her philosophy— one beloved by hip French gals for 30 years now—as the comfort of a fuzzy leopard jacquard coat or the ease of a dress—like the shirred pink print number here—that can be thrown on with white boots. Or a return to colored jeans, perhaps pale yellow, high-waisted, and worn with a ruffled bustier top to show off the shoulders.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy