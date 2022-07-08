ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonson’s Pasty Co. to Open a New Store in Gilbert

Photo: Facebook / Sonsons Pasty Company

Sonson’s Pasty Co. will open a new shop in Gilbert soon. What Now Phoenix has obtained public records permitting a new sign to go up at 1430 W. Warner Road, in the shopping center with the Warner & McQueen Goodwill and the new Gilbert location for Mr. Zeke’s Restaurant that opened this year.

Sonson’s Pasty Co. was established by Cornwall, England-native Julie Mercer, who began making authentic Cornish pasties with her mother and selling them in 2018. Establishing a shop in Mesa, they became one of the East Valley’s go-to spots for traditional Cornish pasties and meat pies.

While their most popular flavors include steak, sausage or ground beef, Sonson’s also makes plant-based versions with mixed veggies or lentils and walnuts. While Mercer has not returned our requests for comment, she has recently shared the location of her new Gilbert shop, where there will be a car show on the 1st of every month. An opening date has not been announced.

For more information, visit sonsonspastyco.com.

