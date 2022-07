LANSING, MI — A former Lansing Police Department Chief has been named the newest chief of police at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Daryl Green served as chief in Lansing for two years before retiring from the department last year when he joined Michigan State University. Green served in Lansing’s police force for nearly 24 years. He joined the department in 1997 and was named chief in 2019.

