A catalytic converter theft from a vehicle parked in a commuter lot is under investigation. State Police responded to a report of a larceny in the lot off exit 11 of I-84 in Newtown. Troopers met the complainant around 5pm on July 4th. They said they left their vehicle there June 29th, and returned to find the exhaust emission control device missing. The National Insurance Crime Bureau says the high value of metals contained in catalytic converters is considered a driving force behind the nationwide increase in thefts. Vehicles with high clearance, as well as Toyota Priuses, are often targeted.

NEWTOWN, CT ・ 15 HOURS AGO