ArtHatch Studio Artist Exhibition @ Distinction Gallery

Fabulous North East Escondido Home (Country Club Area, close to San Marcos & ZONED FOR SAN MARCOS SCHOOLS) This charming home is nicely upgraded and meticulously maintained. The large living room features a cozy fireplace and plenty of space for an oversized couch. The kitchen is complete with custom cabinets, corian counters, large breakfast peninsula, dining nook, walk-in pantry, and a large window above the sink. The master bedroom is generously sized with dual mirrored closets. The master bath features a beautiful walk-in shower with gorgeous custom tile and an oversized console sink. The guest bathroom has a relaxing spa tub and pedestal sink. Upgraded dual pane windows throughout, tile in high traffic areas, and neutral carpet in living room/bedrooms. The backyard is private and a perfect space for relaxing. No HOA and low taxes. This turn-key home is a MUST SEE!!! See school locator to confirm schools https://portal.schoolsitelocator.com/apps/ssl/?districtcode=11181Call Yvonne Tapia for more information 760-917-1510.
Comments / 0