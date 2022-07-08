ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

ArtHatch Studio Artist Exhibition @ Distinction Gallery

By Bella Harris
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuess what? It’s time to get excited because Distinction Gallery is about to celebrate their Annual ArtHatch Studio Artist group exhibition and you don’t want to miss it! While it seemed to arrive like a whisper, the creative voice of the individual artists will assuredly speak volumes. Join them this weekend...

Comments / 0

 

coolsandiegosights.com

New murals at California Center for the Arts, Escondido!

In the past few weeks, three amazing new murals have been painted at California Center for the Arts, Escondido!. The colorful artwork was created in conjunction with the center’s new museum exhibit Street Legacy: SoCal Style Masters. I’ve already blogged about the exhibit here. A large new mural...
ESCONDIDO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

UCSD announces first lineup for new amphitheater

SAN DIEGO — UC San Diego has announced its first lineup of performances coming to a new amphitheater on campus this fall. The Epstein Family Amphitheater, opening in October, will seat 2,650 people and will be located just off the San Diego Trolley’s new Blue Line, according to the university.
Times of San Diego

Popular Plant-Based Eatery in Oceanside Announces Lunch Menu

The Plot, a plant-based eatery with a mission of serving sustainable foods, recently announced it has expanded its hours to include lunch. Founded by husband-and-wife team, Davin and Jessica Waite, in 2020, The Plot has gained rave reviews for its local, fresh foods and “zero-waste ethos.” The duo is also behind the eateries Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub and The Whet Noodle.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Red Tricycle San Diego

Our Favorite Secret Lakes & Ponds in San Diego

San Diego is known for its vacation-worthy beaches, but you don’t always have to go to the ocean to play in the water (or be forced to deal with all that sand). If you go inland and look between our hills and canyons you’ll find tons of freshwater lakes and ponds that are splash-worthy for a fun-filled day. Scroll down for our favorite in-the-know watering holes (until now that is) that tend to be less crowded and more secluded—you might even be the only ones there! Plus we’ve paired each waterway with a food hot spot nearby to grab some coffee, sandwiches or grab a box of doughnuts from one of our favorite shops for your lakeside adventures.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

I hike the San Diego River from its source

The river twists and winds even more. I’m trying to go south by heading east, then west. There are places where walking down the river is the only way to go — on both sides are vertical cliffs of water-polished rock. At one point where the water is too deep to wade, I have to climb up the rock, tiptoe across a tiny ledge, then climb back down. I pass creek after creek and realize that I must be getting very close to the reservoir now.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sanelijolife.com

Natural Wildlife Preserve buffer land and wildlife preserve next to the San Marcos landfill in danger, your help needed

Update Provided by Summer Light-Elfin Forest Resident. Natural Wildlife Preserve buffer land and wildlife preserve next to the San Marcos landfill in danger, your help needed. May 2021 the Department of Public works used the San Marcos Landfill as a place to recycle reclaimed asphalt. Reclaimed asphalt is from torn-up roads and is full of trash, oil, gasoline, and other toxins. This material was used over dirt roads in and around the San Marcos Landfill.
SAN MARCOS, CA
point2homes.com

1924 Louis Drive, Escondido, San Diego County, CA, 92026

Fabulous North East Escondido Home (Country Club Area, close to San Marcos & ZONED FOR SAN MARCOS SCHOOLS) This charming home is nicely upgraded and meticulously maintained. The large living room features a cozy fireplace and plenty of space for an oversized couch. The kitchen is complete with custom cabinets, corian counters, large breakfast peninsula, dining nook, walk-in pantry, and a large window above the sink. The master bedroom is generously sized with dual mirrored closets. The master bath features a beautiful walk-in shower with gorgeous custom tile and an oversized console sink. The guest bathroom has a relaxing spa tub and pedestal sink. Upgraded dual pane windows throughout, tile in high traffic areas, and neutral carpet in living room/bedrooms. The backyard is private and a perfect space for relaxing. No HOA and low taxes. This turn-key home is a MUST SEE!!! See school locator to confirm schools https://portal.schoolsitelocator.com/apps/ssl/?districtcode=11181Call Yvonne Tapia for more information 760-917-1510.
ESCONDIDO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Marijuana growing in Vista great idea – or is it?

Cannabis is booming in Vista. Its 11 retail dispensaries have a corner on North County’s legal weed market, serving consumers from Oceanside, Carlsbad, San Marcos, Escondido, and Fallbrook. Since August of 2021, they haven't needed a doctor's note. Vista officials report its hometown dispensaries cause little crime, and bring in a half-million dollars each month in taxes.
VISTA, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

10 farmers’ markets to check out in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – When in doubt, farmers’ market it out!. In San Diego County, it’s not hard to find a farmers’ market, no matter what day of the week you are looking to find some fresh produce. With more than two dozen markets throughout the area each week, it’s not hard to locate an event near you that is worth checking out.
SAN DIEGO, CA

