Gov. orders flafs to half staff in honor of Sandy Hook Fire Chief. Governor Lamont is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff in honor of Sandy Hook Fire Chief William Halstead, who died in the line of duty after responding to a call on Friday evening. Flags should remain lowered until sunset on the date of interment, which has not yet been determined. Lamont noted in the declaration that Chief Halstead provided decades of service to the community in which he grew up, calling that dedication exemplary. Chief Halstead joined the Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company in January 1965 when he turned 16. He has served as its chief since 1978.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO