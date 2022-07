A Cairo, Ohio man was killed in an accident that occurred Sunday evening on State Route 117 in Allen County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 56 year old Patrick Woods was operating a motorcycle west on 117, when an eastbound vehicle being operated by 19 year old Michaela Cosart, of Harrod, traveled left of center resulting in a collision.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO