It is often difficult for movie audiences to imagine certain actors outside of certain roles they’ve played, especially if that role was a comedy role or a franchise role. John Cho, however, is one of the actors who, while in both comedies (‘Harold and Kumar‘) and franchises (‘Star Trek‘), can do just about anything, and audiences don’t say, “Why is he in this, he should stick to that?” From voiceover to television to film, Cho is a true talent. This is evident in everything he does but is most recently showcased in Hannah Marks‘ “Don’t Make Me Go.”

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO