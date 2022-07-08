Nike Air Force 1 Low “Logo Pack” Appears In “Team Red” Flair

First teased in late May, the Air Jordan 13 “French Blue” has recently emerged via official images. With a color palette similar to that of “Flint” and “Obsidian” styles of yesteryear, the upcoming colorway introduces a new look to the 13th model in the Air Jordan series. Tumbled leather makes up the majority of the top-half, with dimpled panels along the profiles exchanging mesh for the animal product. Toe and lateral forefoot areas opt for a “Light Steel Grey” tone, while the bulk of the upper indulges in a pristine “White.” The titular “French Blue” hue, then, animates the suede material that appears just above the midsole on both left and right sides, as well as across the spine; the midsole also follows suit. Lastly, Jumpman branding on the top of the tongue and outsole deviates from its surroundings with “Fire Red” flair for an ensemble worthy of #23.

