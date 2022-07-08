ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Logo Pack” Appears In “Team Red” Flair

By Jovani Hernandez
 4 days ago

The Nike Air Force 1 Low has accomplished a lot since debuting in 1983. In celebration of Bruce Kilgore’s original high-top design a year earlier, the lifestyle-oriented proposition has emerged in dozens of old and new styles...

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 11 IE Low “Light Orewood Brown”

The Air Jordan 11 IE Low is set to make a return in the late Fall season, introducing a brand new colorway concept fit for the modern era of footwear trends. While original colorways such as the “Bred” and retro-inspired options like the “Black/Cement” have kept fans satisfied, it’s about time Jordan Brand offered up colorways that befit the vintage look that continues to grip the sneaker community. This “Light Orewood Brown” partly captures the effect, blending the off-cream hue with shades of grey, while a white toe-cap and midsole freshens up the look. We can imagine the best sneaker DIYers to apply some of their own aged flair, so stay tuned to see what gets cooked up once these hit retail.
The Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 Gets A Spark With “Magic Ember”

The Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 may be helping Christian Tresser’s original design celebrate its 25th anniversary, but it’s also cementing itself as one of the brand’s most compelling eco-friendly options to date. Recently, the trail-inspired, partly-recycled proposition emerged in a mix of “Black,” “Magic Ember,” “Hyper...
The Nike Air Max 90 Dresses Up Almost Entirely In Tan Hues

As Summer slowly comes to a close, the pastels and vibrant colorways are gradually beginning to drop off. In their place, Nike has prepared a number of versatile pairs, such as this upcoming Air Max 90. Somewhat monochromatic, this pair plays around with a variety of tans: dark shades dress...
Official Images Of The sacai x Nike Cortez

First teased in January as part of the label’s Autumn/Winter 2022 collection, the sacai x Nike Cortez has finally emerged via official images. To commemorate the Cortez’s 50th anniversary, the Swoosh has tapped an intimate cast of collaborators, which will include Chitose Abe. And while the Japanese designer has revisited the vintage Nike Running model’s classic “White/Varsity Royal/Varsity Red” for its joint-effort, it’s completely redesigned the sneaker’s sole unit. Close-to-the-ground cushioning accompanied by serrated traction is given a layered look à la LDWaffle, sacai’s most popular Nike collaboration to date, as well as an exposed Zoom Air system akin to top-of-the-line performance running shoes from the Swoosh. The modifications don’t top at the bottom-half, however, as profile swooshes, overlays at the heel and collars all deliver a multi-layered arrangement that gives a refreshing, experimental spin to a shoe that debuted in 1972.
This Air Jordan 12 Low Celebrates 25 Years In China

Despite spending the majority of his professional career playing stateside, Michael Jordan is a global icon. His high-flying acrobats and on-court swagger made him a exciting to watch, but his Air Jordan sneaker line offered a slice of his formula to success to countless consumers across the world. Recently, the...
The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 Lights Up With Nighttime Neons

Despite being halfway through 2022, Nike has yet to update the Vapormax Flyknit 2021. New colorways, though, are continuing to surface, such as this upcoming mix of black and neons. Though said neons may draw the eye, black shades do take up a larger portion of the shoe: the neutral...
The Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas” Release Postponed To October

The Air Jordan 4 “Canvas,” which released earlier this year in WMNS Exclusive sizing, produced excitement even amongst the brand’s male demographic. And while much of this audience was barred from enjoying said colorway, they’ll at least be able to indulge in its upcoming sequel: the “Black Canvas.”
This Nike ACG Air Moc 3.5 Is Made For The Sneakerhead Entomologists

Since its debut at retail through retailer Union Los Angeles, the ACG Air Moc 3.5 has spread far and wide with options that fit the “Made On Earth” heart and soul. Whereas previous ACG Air Moc 3.5 releases saw patterns of rocky ranges, groovy tie-dye, and even spotted cheetah-like prints, this upcoming release of the lace-less, slip-on shoe sees a wallpaper covered in bugs such as spiders, butterflies, beetles, and more. These extraordinary critters are colored in a yellow ochre, while the nylon base and toe-cap is covered in a thunder blue shade. The midsole stays a clean white above a rubber toe and heel with Nike Grind.
Releasing This Week: Social Status x Air Max Penny, Air Trainer 1 “Midnight Navy,” And A Drove Of Dunks

Inflation is higher than ever, gas has quickly become an expensive luxury, and shortages are as common as the cold. In spite of this, the sneaker industry continues to pump out releases at an alarming rate. This week, too, brands are dropping a number of shoes, from Dunks both new and old to collaborations by the likes of Kerwin Frost, Social Status, and SNEEZE Magazine.
A “Linen”-Like Hue Takes Over Two Nike Air Force 1 Pairs

The Nike Air Force 1 Low has played a pivotal role in the 40th anniversary of its High counterpart, returning in beloved styles from the past as well as dressing up in new ensembles. Ahead of autumn, Bruce Kilgore’s design has emerged in two tan-accented ensembles. One of the two...
Air Jordan Restocks On SNKRS Coming This Week

The latest in an ongoing series of restocks on the Nike SNKRS App is ready to go down this coming week. The SNKRS App just teased a re-release of three popular Jordan Retro drops of 2022; the three releases are confirmed to be the Air Jordan 11 Low “72-10”, the Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy”, and Air Jordan 12 “Playoffs”. All three releases instantly sold out upon their original arrival, and will likely disappear quickly once again.
Where To Buy The New Balance 90/60 “Mindful Grey”

Despite recently joining the New Balance family, the 90/60 already has two noteworthy achievements behind it: first, the silhouette teamed up with Joe Freshgoods for two collaborative styles; and second, it walked during Paris Fashion Week, gracing the runway of eponymous label Mowalola. After much anticipation, the 90/60 will soon...
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Womens “Starfish”

Next up in this recent outpouring of Air Jordan previews via official images is the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Starfish”, a continuation of the orange-tinted saga that began with the Shattered Backboards in June of 2015. While these merely share the same shade of citrus orange, this women’s release brings forward a fresh aesthetic that adheres to Fall-friendly colors.
The New Balance 90/60 Appears In Dark Brown Suede

Introduced to the world via a Joe Freshgoods collaboration, the New Balance 90/60 silhouette is the perfect blend of heritage and modern performance achievement. Recently, the “dramatic” design, as described by Yue Wu, New Balance designer, in an interview with Sneaker Freaker, emerged in a mix of black and dark brown mesh and suede. Reflective “N” logos at the profiles interrupt the autumn-friendly ensemble that takes over most of the upper, while New Balance 860v2-informed cushioning and tread underfoot deviate in a muted off-white, slight yellow, light grey and black mix of colors. Together, the aforementioned components and details create a conversation between the past and present, an achievement that continues to showcase the North American company’s adeptness to “the moment.”
Official Images Of The AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force

During Yoon Ahn’s trip to the Nike HQ late last year, the AMBUSH designer unveiled her newest collaboration: the Air Adjust Force. And after numerous teasers, official images of said shoe — which is set to release in two colorways — have finally surfaced. Compared to the...
The Nike Air More Uptempo Gets Ready For Fall 2022 In “Limestone”

The Nike Air More Uptempo may no longer appear on-court during professional basketball games, but it’s become a go-to option within street-style-obsessed corners of the world. Recently, the pair often associated with Scottie Pippen emerged in an understated “Limestone” and “Valerian Blue” colorway. The bulk of the upper takes...
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 13 “French Blue”

First teased in late May, the Air Jordan 13 “French Blue” has recently emerged via official images. With a color palette similar to that of “Flint” and “Obsidian” styles of yesteryear, the upcoming colorway introduces a new look to the 13th model in the Air Jordan series. Tumbled leather makes up the majority of the top-half, with dimpled panels along the profiles exchanging mesh for the animal product. Toe and lateral forefoot areas opt for a “Light Steel Grey” tone, while the bulk of the upper indulges in a pristine “White.” The titular “French Blue” hue, then, animates the suede material that appears just above the midsole on both left and right sides, as well as across the spine; the midsole also follows suit. Lastly, Jumpman branding on the top of the tongue and outsole deviates from its surroundings with “Fire Red” flair for an ensemble worthy of #23.
Overgrown Vines Wrap The Swoosh Of This Air Jordan 1 Mid

Just a few seasons ago, Nike dedicated colorways to flora of all kinds, documenting them along the uppers of many an Air Force 1. And though less detailed compared to these prior efforts, this upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid proves that the brand still maintains their green thumb. Not all...
The adidas Y-3 Qasa High Returns In Bold Orange

Before Ye established adidas Yeezy, Y-3 had a chokehold on much of sneaker culture. And at the forefront of the sub-label’s popularity was none other than the Qasa, which first hit the market back in 2013. Today, almost an entire decade thereafter, the silhouette is finally back on the shelves, and soon it’ll even be available in a new bold orange colorway.
