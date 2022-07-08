Nike Air Force 1 Low “Logo Pack” Appears In “Team Red” Flair

Introduced to the world via a Joe Freshgoods collaboration, the New Balance 90/60 silhouette is the perfect blend of heritage and modern performance achievement. Recently, the “dramatic” design, as described by Yue Wu, New Balance designer, in an interview with Sneaker Freaker, emerged in a mix of black and dark brown mesh and suede. Reflective “N” logos at the profiles interrupt the autumn-friendly ensemble that takes over most of the upper, while New Balance 860v2-informed cushioning and tread underfoot deviate in a muted off-white, slight yellow, light grey and black mix of colors. Together, the aforementioned components and details create a conversation between the past and present, an achievement that continues to showcase the North American company’s adeptness to “the moment.”
