Officials ID Man Killed in Montebello Fireworks Explosion

Photo: Getty Images

MONTEBELLO (CNS) - A man whom authorities say died in an explosion while handling illegal fireworks in Montebello on the Fourth of July was identified Friday by the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

The blast occurred about 6:30 p.m. Monday in the yard of a home in the 1400 block of Germain Drive, according to the Montebello Police Department.

Zorak Habeshian, 42, of Downey died at a hospital, the coroner's office reported.

Montebello police went to the residence on a report of a person injured by fireworks, said Michael Chee of the city of Montebello.

"Upon arrival, Montebello Fire and paramedics were also summoned," Chee said in a statement, "An adult male victim, age 42, was suffering from serious injuries as a result of attempting to use an illegal firework.

"... A preliminary investigation indicated the victim was attempting to ignite or use a high-powered, mortar-type, aerial firework that is illegal in the city of Montebello, county of Los Angeles and the state of California," Chee said.

"The victim apparently attempted to hold the device when the firework went off and caused severe trauma to his upper torso," Chee said.