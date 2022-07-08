Deshaies Is a Quick Study at Chess

Ethan Deshaies remembers the moment well. An active video game player, Deshaies experienced an epiphany of sorts a couple of years ago during his daily routine. “All of a sudden I thought, ‘I should be playing chess!’” said Deshaies, a 2017 graduate of San Marino High...
First published in the June 30 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Altadena Guild’s recent home and garden tour, called “Festival de Mendocino Lane,” saw record crowds and record revenue to benefit Huntington Health and Huntington Medical Research Institutes (HMRI). More than 1,200 guests strolled along...
First published in the July 7 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. St. Bede parishioners recently welcomed the Rev. Jim Bevacqua as he celebrated his first Mass as the new pastor last Friday. He joins St. Bede after having served the past 14 years as pastor at Holy Family...
The San Marino School Board voted 5-0 on June 28 to name Linda de la Torre as its permanent superintendent, filling a void that had existed since March 2021 when Jeff Wilson resigned. “It is my distinct honor and privilege to continue to serve as San Marino’s superintendent,” de la...
First published in the July 9 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A 35-year-old transient man was arrested at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2, on suspicion of burglary, possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property, trespassing and possession of a controlled substance after allegedly burglarizing a home and trespassing on another property. Police allege the man burglarized a home in the 3100 block of Dragonfly Lane at around 2 p.m. that day and was later seen standing outside of a home in the 2200 block of Chevy Chase Drive, where he was recognized from the prior home’s security footage. The man was allegedly in possession of a bicycle belonging to someone else, wire cutters, a screwdriver, methamphetamine and a glass pipe.
