Deshaies Is a Quick Study at Chess

First published in the July 9 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A 35-year-old transient man was arrested at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2, on suspicion of burglary, possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property, trespassing and possession of a controlled substance after allegedly burglarizing a home and trespassing on another property. Police allege the man burglarized a home in the 3100 block of Dragonfly Lane at around 2 p.m. that day and was later seen standing outside of a home in the 2200 block of Chevy Chase Drive, where he was recognized from the prior home’s security footage. The man was allegedly in possession of a bicycle belonging to someone else, wire cutters, a screwdriver, methamphetamine and a glass pipe.

