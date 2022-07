Of all the things Jos Buttler imagined saying four games into his reign as England’s white-ball captain, ‘don’t panic’ was presumably low on the list. Yet that was gist of it as he contemplated England’s first 10-wicket defeat in a one-day international for over a decade, and ducks for four members of his powerful top six. A total of 110, meanwhile, was their lowest against India.

SPORTS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO