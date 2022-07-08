ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report July 8

By The Perry News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo view a log of the calls for service, click here. Patrick Nolte of Adair was traveling westbound on U.S. Interstate 80 at the 111 mile marker when a tire blew and forced his vehicle into the median. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated...

Adair County Sheriff’s Office find ‘human remains’

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 10th, 2022 at approximately 12:20 pm, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to check the well-being of a County resident. Officers arrived at a property in the area of Youngstown Trial at approximately 1:17 pm. While checking the area, officers on scene located human remains.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Man Charged with Felony Weapon Possession

On July 5, detectives were called to the area of Perry Street east of Highway S45 regarding an abandoned truck that was idling west of the railroad tracks. The vehicle was registered to 43-year-old Joseph Quigley of Des Moines. The Marion County Dispatch office had received calls of a man on the railroad tracks northwest of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle found a small .22 caliber revolver and a small plastic baggie of a crystal-like substance on the road the vehicle that tested positive for methamphetamine. Officers ran a criminal background on Quigley and found he was a convicted felon. On July 8, Quigley came to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and spoke with officers, and admitted that the gun was his and he had meth during the incident. Quigley was charged with Dominion/Control of a Firearm as a Felon, a Class D Felony, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, a Serious Misdemeanor.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Creston Police Three Arrests

(Creston) The Creston Police Department reports three arrests. Police arrested 40-year-old Jessie Wade Stauffer of Creston Friday at the Hanson Fitness parking lot. Officers transported Stauffer to the Union County Jail on a Driving While Barred charge. Police arrested 44-year-old Kameo Margaret Smith of Creston Friday for having an animal...
CRESTON, IA
Semi-truck driver killed in crash on Highway 5

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A semi-truck driver is dead after a crash at the intersection of Highway 5 and Interstate 35 in West Des Moines on Monday night. Police say the driver was trying to merge but lost control and crashed into a ditch. The driver died at...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Iowa assistant AG sues Des Moines police over protest arrest

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- An assistant attorney general in Iowa is suing the city of Des Moines and its police chief over his arrest during a June 2020 racial justice protest. Assistant Attorney General Paxton Williams alleges he was tackled, pepper-sprayed and handcuffed for no reason. The Des Moines...
DES MOINES, IA
Atlantic man sentenced to prison for Willful Injury

(Atlantic) An Atlantic man has been sentenced to prison for the charge of Willful Injury. According to court records, 20-year-old Michael Gehling reached a plea agreement on May 6th, pleading guilty to the charge of Willful Injury. The court dismissed the Attempted Murder charge. This charge stems from a stabbing incident near 6th and Pine Streets in Atlantic on April 4th. Gehling was sentenced to five years in prison for the charge of Willful Injury.
ATLANTIC, IA
Two police officers sue George Floyd demonstrators

DES MOINES, IA – Two Iowa police officers are taking the unusual move of suing six people who participated in a 2020 protest in Des Moines after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. The lawsuit accuses them of assault and seeks monetary damages. All six people were arrested...
DES MOINES, IA
Widespread Damage from Thunderstorms Across Greene County

A few severe thunderstorm warnings early Monday morning have caused widespread damage in Greene County. The National Weather Service issued the first warning at 4:09am for Greene County and a second warning was issued at 4:20am for southern Greene County, both expired at 4:45am. A third warning was issued for northeastern Greene County at 4:45am until 5:30am.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Iowa police officers sue protesters

DES MOINES, IA (AP) — There’s a new twist on the George Floyd protests. Two Iowa police officers are taking the unusual move of suing six people who participated in a 2020 protest in Des Moines after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, accusing them of assault.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa dentist wants a judge to overturn his license revocation

A dentist who has faced disciplinary action in at least three states is challenging Iowa’s decision to revoke his license to practice. Dr. Jack Elder, who until recently practiced dentistry in Lake City, is taking the Iowa Dental Board to court in an effort to have a Polk County judge review and overturn the board’s recent decision to revoke his license.
IOWA STATE
UPDATE: Storm Cleanup Continues Across Greene County

Clean up continues across Greene County in the aftermath of a thunderstorm early Monday morning. Greene County Conservation Director Tanner Scheuermann tells Raccoon Valley Radio Spring Lake Park had several fallen trees and tree limbs, with at least four campers that sustained damage due to the falling trees. Crews have since re-open all blocked roads in the park and there is some minor cleanup happening on the Raccoon River Valley Trail.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Ankeny Free Block Party Permits

(Ankeny, IA) -- Ankney is reminding people they are able to schedule a time to block off their neighborhood streets for a block party. The city says on Facebook residents would need to apply for a free permit first. The permit requires all homeowners included on the street that will be blocked off to be notified and to agree to the street closing.
ANKENY, IA
Public Safety
Iowa House candidate charged with reckless use of a firearm

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A Democratic candidate for the Iowa House will appear in court later this month on a charge of reckless use of a firearm. House District 28 candidate Sonya Heitshusen was charged in connection with the incident that happened on June 27th at her West Des Moines home. The criminal complaint in the case said, “as she was placing the handgun onto the kitchen table, she pulled the trigger, discharging it.”
WEST DES MOINES, IA
4734 148th Street, Urbandale, Dallas County, IA, 50323

Immaculate 2 story SMART home with over 2,000 Sq. Ft. 4 very spacious bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. New LVP flooring on main floor, granite counter tops, new roof 2021, new lighting, new washer, dryer, dishwasher, new fridge and stove. Large backyard with play set and garden. Basement stubbed and ready for future finish! 3 Car garage. Come see this beauty before its gone! Seller leaving house furnished! Except tools in garage!
URBANDALE, IA
Creston Police arrest Three People on Drug Possession Charges

(Creston) Three people face drug-possession charges at Maple and Elm Streets in Creston. Police arrested 33-year-old Ellen Maureen Quintanilla of Lenox and 38-year-old Amanda Olivia Jones of Creston on Wednesday morning for possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers stopped 32-year-old Cody John Courtney of Thayer this morning at Maple and Elm Streets on the exact charges. K-9 Baxo assisted at the scene.
The Collective, a zero-waste shop, opens in Des Moines' Highland Park

Jamie Nicolino first opened THE COLLECTIVE in a small, 350-foot square store in downtown Des Moines that was connected to her apartment in 2019.Three years later, the zero-waste store has grown into a bright, open storefront in the Highland Park neighborhood that Nicolino opened July 8.State of play: Nicolino first realized there was enough demand for her eco-friendly products when, "I started tripping over things," in her old location at AP Lofts.At the newly-redeveloped store, there's room for all of the existing essentials like re-fillable shampoo and conditioner — as well as new products like bulk face cleansing oil and...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowans report significant storm damage early Monday morning

JEFFERSON, Iowa — Early morning storms have brought damage to parts of Iowa Monday. KCCI viewers report damage in the Zearing area. Patty Lou sent a picture of an old oak tree that came down, and its limbs are all over. Her estimate puts this tree at 18 inches in diameter.
JEFFERSON, IA
Drivers compete in bus rodeo in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — About 20 city bus drivers from across Iowa gathered at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning for the 2022 Bus Roadeo, KCRG reports. The rodeo was a competition requiring drivers to execute precise parking, tight turns, and immediate stops. "The course...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Drivers injured in Grand Avenue head-on crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are working to determine what caused a head-on crash that injured two people Wednesday morning in Des Moines. It happened around 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of Grand Avenue and 44th Street, close to the Des Moines Art Center. A westbound car and an eastbound SUV hit head-on, according to […]
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting

(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines man is charged with Attempted Murder and other charges after a shooting. Police were called to 25th and University Thursday afternoon because of gunfire, and found a person who had been shot at. Police also found a handgun and several shell casings. Police...
DES MOINES, IA

