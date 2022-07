> Harrisburg Deemed One of the Most Competitive Rental Markets Nationwide. (Harrisburg, PA) -- According to a study by RentCafe, Harrisburg is the second most competitive rental market in the entire country. The study says nearly 97 percent of apartments in larger complexes are occupied in the Harrisburg area. And 75 percent of those occupants are expecting to renew their leases. Miami-Dade County, Florida reportedly is the only area with a more competitive market.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO