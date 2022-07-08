Two arrested in connection to armed robbery at White Sands Arcade in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Two men have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at White Sands Arcade in Cape Coral on Thursday.

The two suspects, Lenny Myers and Jwayanza Chito, have been arrested for robbing the arcade located at 2710 Del Prado Boulevard S.

Authorities believe the pair may be connected to a string of four arcade robberies that occurred in the last 36 hours.

According to Cape Coral Police, Myers and Chito were identified entering the White Sands Arcade on Thursday around 10:50am. Upon their arrival, Chito brandished a Glock handgun at an employee and demanded money. Approximately, $2,500 in cash was placed inside a pillowcase and handed over.

Police responded to another incident around 12:20pm, after two individuals matching Myers and Chito’s description were looking to enter another business. CCPD reports that a patron alerted an employee at the Coral Palace Arcade that the business was possibly about to be robbed. The employee quickly locked the door and the suspects responded by leaving the parking lot.

Video surveillance from the incident allowed detective to obtain a vehicle description. Then using investigative techniques, authorities were able to local Myers and Chito.

Both Myers and Chito were booked into the Lee County Jail and face charges of robbery with a firearm.