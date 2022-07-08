ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Slippery Slope Arguments: Conclusion

By Eugene Volokh
Reason.com
Reason.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

[For the last month, I've been serializing my 2003 Harvard Law Review article, The Mechanisms of the Slippery Slope, and I'm finishing it up this week.]. Sandra Starr, vice chairwoman of the Princeton Regional Health Commission …, said there is no "slippery slope" toward a total ban on smoking in public...

reason.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jeffery Mac

NYC Teachers, Parents Furious As Cuts Lead To Layoffs

Public School 29Sarah Blesener for The New York Times. It looks like New York City Schools will be dealing with larger cuts this summer than previously anticipated. The worst part is that the reason for that anticipation was due to an official announcement from The Mayor’s administration. Mayor Eric Adams announced that the budget included $375 million in cuts because there was a decline in enrollment in schools in the DOE. The DOE has said that they were using the federal stimulus money to help soften the blow a little bit. This would result in the schools only losing about $215 million due to the enrollment decline.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wbgo.org

NJ Finds Widespread Violations of Unused Sick Leave Payment Laws

Public employees in New Jersey are getting more than they deserve in many cases when it comes to being paid for unused sick leave. A study by the state of 60 cities and towns uncovered widespread violations. “We found that 95% of the municipalities (we surveyed) had policies that violated...
POLITICS
NJ.com

Enough to make taxpayers sick | Jersey Journal editorial

The finding that many – if not most – New Jersey municipalities are either ignorantly or willfully breaking laws meant to protect taxpayers from the high cost of outrageous parting gifts to retiring employees is shocking and yet hardly surprising at the same time. It’s shocking because, well,...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Princeton, NJ
Government
City
Princeton, NJ
CBS New York

New Jersey's big city mayors hope bail reform changes lower gun crimes

PATERSON, N.J. -- The mayors of New Jersey's largest cities hope to see a decrease in gun crimes because of a change in the state's bail law. A CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Monday, it makes it easier to detain people charged with serious gun offenses. The number of shooting victims in New Jersey surged up more than 40 percent in the last two years. Paterson is one of the five large cities most impacted. "I think it's very bad, horrible. It's very devastating," said Marcuasia Pauling, who lives in Paterson. Advocates hope a change in the bail law eases the toll by denying bail...
PATERSON, NJ
thepositivecommunity.com

Jumping 4 Justice in Summit

The pastor and people of Fountain Baptist Church in Summit, NJ hold true to their long history ofamplifying the voices of the most marginalized. In May, Fountain Baptist Church Pastor Reverend Dr. J. Michael Sanders hosted a different kind of revival—the 2022 Jumping4Justice Double Dutch Revival, a threeday event supporting the Lott Carey Global Christian Missional Community’s Anti-Trafficking Initiative. Together, the Middlesex Central Baptist Association (MCBA) Moderator Reverend Dr. Derrick Dumas, Sis. Vernell Prince, and Sis. Kamise Thompson (co-captains of the 40+ Double Dutch Sub-Club) committed to supporting women and girls victimized by gender-based violence fueled by gendered racism.
SUMMIT, NJ
insidernj.com

NJGOP Goes After the Hispanic Vote

HACKENSACK – Antonio Romero drove many miles for a buffet lunch Sunday at Choripan Rodizio, an Argentine steakhouse in this Bergen County city – all the way from Vineland in Cumberland County. Most North Jerseyans hardly ever meet anyone from Cumberland County, but Romero had an important message.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Trentonian

Trenton council candidate calls for Vaughn to resign for attacking her disabled son

TRENTON – It’s war in the West Ward. With four months to go before the city municipal races, West Ward candidate Teska Frisby rallied Monday for incumbent Robin Vaughn to resign as councilwoman after claiming the city leader viciously attacked her family as “ugly, ignorant and disabled,” while Frisby picked up election petitions last week at City Hall.
TRENTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvard Law Review#New York Times#L7
CBS New York

6 New Jersey counties have "high" COVID-19 level

NEW JERSEY -- Six counties in New Jersey are now in the "high" COVID-19 community level amid a summer surge. Residents in Morris, Monmouth, Burlington, Camden, Atlantic and Cape May counties are recommended to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The designation is based on new hospital admissions and current level of new cases per 100,000 people. It comes as the BA.5 strain fuels the summer surge. The latest numbers show New York City's positivity rate is over 15 percent. The daily average of cases is more than 3,500. City health officials have urged New Yorkers to wear masks at all public indoor settings and outside around crowds. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, said a prior infection may not stop this strain. "If you had Omicron a couple of weeks ago, you can get re-infected now," Agus said. "Americans have moved on from COVID-19, and the problem is COVID-19 hasn't moved on from America." Health officials recommend high-quality masks, like N-95, K-N95 or KF-94. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
essexnewsdaily.com

Murphy signs historic $50.6 billion state budget

CRANFORD, NJ — New Jersey’s $50.6 billion spending plan, which makes good on Democrats’ promises of affordability and property tax rebates for New Jerseyans, was signed into law on Thursday, June 30, by Gov. Phil Murphy. Standing between the cookbook and medical technology sections of the Cranford...
CRANFORD, NJ
cityandstateny.com

Chi Ossé, New York City’s youngest council member, is figuring it out as he goes

Chi Ossé’s life would change the moment he took the microphone and began to speak on June 1, 2020, at the third Black Lives Matter protest he ever attended. Ossé was 21 years old, and to that point he had made his name as a party promoter, a well known one at that, who hosted events at trendy venues across the city from the Public Hotel rooftop to Paul’s Cocktail Lounge. His friends and relatives did not regard him as a particularly political person. Yet there he stood, addressing thousands of people who had gathered in Times Square to protest the murder of George Floyd.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

N.J. commissioner of education upholds reprimand against two ex-JC BOE trustees

Acting New Jersey Commissioner of Education Angelica Allen-McMillan upheld a reprimand issued by the state School Ethics Commission against former Jersey City Board of Education Trustees Sudhan Thomas and Marilyn Roman. “Upon a comprehensive review of the record, the Commissioner finds that the decision of. the Commission that appellants violated...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy