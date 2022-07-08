LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rain is more likely this week due to a stalled frontal boundary in our area. This may also cause some tropical development, more on that in a moment… Tonight, will be warm and humid with lows only into the upper 70s and any rain should wind down quickly after sunset. Monday and Tuesday our rain chance will be 40% and possible anytime of day or night, but away from rain it will still be hot with highs in the low 90s and heat indices above 100 degrees! Rain chances increase to 60% Wednesday and Thursday, and this means temperatures will be cooler too with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Rainfall looks very likely along the entire upper Gulf coast this week and some areas could see multiple inches of rain and possible upwards of 10 inches in isolated areas. Where that occurs is yet to be determined but could be anywhere from southeast Texas to the Florida panhandle.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO