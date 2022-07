JAMESTOWN – Abortion activists called on the Supreme Court to reconsider their decision overturning Roe V. Wade over the weekend, demanding control of their own bodies. Pro-Choice activists marched through the streets of Jamestown Sunday afternoon, chanting their messages of safety for those who can become pregnant and expressing the want for not just protection in the state of New York, but nation-wide abortion protection and access.

