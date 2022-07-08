ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dooly County, GA

Fire Dept.: Dooly Co. bridge along I-75 damaged following Friday crash

By JEFF COX WGXA NEWS
wgxa.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE (5:21 P.M.) All lanes have been cleared on I-75 northbound before Hawkinsville Road (exit 117). Hawkinsville Road itself remains closed. Drivers will not be able to use this road...

wgxa.tv

Comments / 0

Related
wgxa.tv

Macon man dead after wrecking motorcycle in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Macon man is dead after a wreck involving a motorcycle in Monroe County Monday night. In a media release, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, says the wreck happened just after 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 10,000 block of Zebulon Road. Investigators say the wreck involved a motorcycle and an SUV. They say the motorcycle was traveling west on Zebulon Road when it collided with the front end of the SUV that was making a turn into a driveway.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dooly County, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
City
Pinehurst, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Body of missing tuber located in Georgia lake

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a drowning in Lake Tobesofkee on Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Saturday around 1:30 p.m., officials responded to a boating accident near Sandy Beach. Georgia Department of Natural Resources said a pontoon...
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Suspect identified in deadly hit-and-run in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins police have arrested a 25-year-old man from Forest Park in connection to a deadly hit-and-run. According to police, warrants have been taken out on Tyrus Davis for multiple charges:. Homicide by vehicle (leaving the scene of an accident) Hit and run. Failure to...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 75#Dept#Traffic Accident#Dooly Co#G Dot
WALB 10

South Ga. ‘you pick’ farms seeing lower customer traffic this year

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Bob Welker owns Berry Good Farms in Tifton. He’s heard from friends with businesses along the interstate that traffic on I-75 hasn’t slowed down much. To his local business, it has. He said that’s frustrating when he’s only a few miles from the interstate....
TIFTON, GA
Nationwide Report

9 people hospitalized after a rollover crash in Bibb County (Bibb County, GA)

9 people hospitalized after a rollover crash in Bibb County (Bibb County, GA)Nationwide Report. On Thursday, nine people suffered injuries following a collision between a city bus and an SUV in Bibb County. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The early reports showed that a midsized Macon Transit Authority bus and a Subaru were involved in the accident [...]
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

GSP gives update on Terrell Co. inmate crash

SASSER, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia State Patrol continues to investigate last month’s fatal fire truck crash, that killed one Terrell County inmate and seriously hurt two other inmates. That crash happened June 22 at the intersection of Callis Road and Sellars Road. Officers say this is still an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
13WMAZ

Macon's Ingleside Avenue closed, hundreds without power after fire

MACON, Ga. — Part of Ingleside Avenue was closed following an issue with a power line in front of Macon Massage Friday. “The masseuse parlor out here said they heard a loud clap of thunder and came out and the power line right in their front yard was developing,” Lieutenant Godfrey with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department said. "That's all it is."
MACON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Former Georgia school employee arrested after teen girl finds GoPro camera outside bedroom window

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A former Georgia school employee has been arrested after an 18-year-old girl spotted a camera outside her bedroom window, WGXA News reports. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office said Gregory Hogan, 44, was arrested on Peeping Tom charges in May. Hogan worked as an information technology employee with the Bibb County School system, according to the sheriff’s office.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Man arrested for drugs during Sylvester traffic stop Sunday

A man has been arrested on drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Sylvester over the weekend. Sylvester police performed a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. During the stop, two mason jars containing suspected marijuana were in plain sight. The vehicle was searched and a set of scales, a...
SYLVESTER, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

House Creek Boils, Wilcox County

Known locally as “The Boils”, this natural Eden is an oxbow of House Creek, a tributary of the Ocmulgee River near the Wilcox-Ben Hill County line, which has been protected by the Fuller family for the better part of two centuries. There are several other well-known boils in this area, including Oscewicee [pronounced ossi-witchy] Springs and Lake Wilco. None of these are open or accessible to the public, though Oscewicee Springs once was. Elizabeth Sizemore recalls another site north of The Boils, Poor Robin Springs near Abbeville.
WILCOX COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

WRPD and others arrest 10 in “Operation Swing Blade” Monday

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department along with several other local agencies like the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshalls, and more, combined for a joint initiative called “Operation Swing Blade” early this morning to target violent crime offenders, parole violators, confirmed gang members, seize weapons and drugs, as well as collect tangible evidence for outstanding investigations.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Man in critical condition after being found, shot on Emery Highway

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Friday night shooting is under investigation in Bibb County. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to an Emery Highway address just after 8 p.m. Friday. Witnesses tell investigators as they pulled into a parking lot near Thunderbird liquor store, they found a man laying on the ground. Deputies determined he had been shot and is in critical condition.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

APD: Arrest warrants issued against June homicide suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Investigators with the Albany Police Department (APD) have issued warrants for a suspect involved in a homicide that happened on June 23. APD responded to the 300 block of Slater King Drive around 11:48 p.m. in reference to a homicide. Brian Harris, 32, was pronounced dead and a 40-year-old was injured after being shot multiple times and is still in critical condition, according to police.
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy