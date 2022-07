GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida volleyball team earned the No. 2 ranking in the SEC Preseason Coaches' Poll, as the league announced Monday morning. Florida, who finished last season's campaign with a 22-9 record and finished third in the SEC, garnered two first place votes and totaled 132 points, just 10 points behind the reigning SEC Champions Kentucky for first place.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO