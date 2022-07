Continuing in the third round, the Chicago Blackhawks added another speedster to the organization by selecting Samuel Savoie out of the QMJHL with the No. 81 overall pick. Savoie, 18, played with the Gatineau Olympiques in the QMJHL last season. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound left-handed center tallied 33 points (18 G, 15...