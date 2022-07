The NFL is allowing teams to wear a second helmet in 2022 and the Texans will be taking advantage of that opportunity. The team announced on Tuesday that they will be wearing red helmets for their Week 9 home game against the Eagles. A national audience will be able to check out the new helmets as the game will be part of Amazon’s Thursday night slate and the Texans will also wear them for their first open training camp practice this summer.

