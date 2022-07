Alexander Georgiev signed a three-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, completing the final step toward making him the defending Stanley Cup champions ′ starting goaltender in their title defense. Georgiev’s contract is worth $10.2 million and carries an annual salary cap hit of $3.4 million. He replaces Cup winner Darcy Kuemper and is expected to play in tandem with veteran backup Pavel Francouz next season. Colorado acquired Georgiev from the New York Rangers on Thursday for third- and a fifth-round picks this year and a third-rounder in 2023. Asked Thursday night at the NHL draft if he expected Georgiev to start, general manager Joe Sakic replied: “We do, yeah. Yeah. That’s why we did it.”

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO