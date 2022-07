A federal jury convicted a New York City physician for billing Medicare and Medicaid for surgical procedures that were not performed. Harold Bendelstein, MD, 71, billed Medicare and Medicaid for an incision procedure of the external ear for hundreds of patients, but actually performed ear exams or ear wax removal, according to a July 8 U.S. Justice Department news release.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO