Weekly TechREG EMEA: Big Tech Firms Faces New Online Platform Rules and Probes in Europe; ECB and BoE Raise Concerns About the Implementation of Crypto Regulation

President Joe Biden's latest gaffe is the latest of many mistakes he has made since taking office. During a speech Friday, Biden read what was seemingly meant to be a direction out loud off a teleprompter. The president was meant to be speaking on actions the administration planned to take in light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra were with him at the time.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO