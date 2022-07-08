ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, WI

Annual St. Croix RiverFest brings stewardship and celebration to Hudson area

By St. Croix RiverFest
stcroix360.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvents between July 19 and 23 include river clean-ups, hikes, concerts, Native American programs, and more. Join us for Hudson’s annual RiverFest celebration on July 19 – 23, 2022 with a range of activities designed to encourage people of all ages to enjoy the Lower St. Croix River and all...

www.stcroix360.com

redlakenationnews.com

Concern mounts as end nears for Canterbury Park's deal with Mdewakanton Sioux

The photo showed up in Scott Rake's Facebook feed last month, a digital relic of a day 10 years in the past. He and Jeff Hilger, a fellow racehorse owner and breeder, were celebrating a landmark event for their industry: the approval of an agreement that would nearly double purses at Canterbury Park, providing about $70 million in additional funds over the next decade.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Mix 97-3

This Minnesota Restaurant Has Been Named One of the World’s Best

It doesn't look like anything special from the outside but inside this rather nondescript brick building just north of downtown Minneapolis is one of the world's best restaurants, according to a new survey of chefs, cookbook authors, and food show hosts. StepChld, at 24 University Ave Northeast, is one of...
fox9.com

After near-death experience, boater is on a push to save lives on Minnesota's lakes

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After nearly dying on the water, a lifelong boater in Hennepin County is now behind a push to prevent what happened to him from happening to others. Jack Doty had hypothermia back in April after he fell off his boat and spent an hour in the cold water of Lake Minnetonka; a near death experience that the 47-year-old will remember for the rest of his life.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Yellow, crispy lawn's got you down? Try this tuna can trick

MINNEAPOLIS -- If your lawn is looking a bit limp this year, you are not alone.Minnesota is known for its lush summer grass, but this year it's been pretty spotty.  It's no secret the summer sun can be hard on grass, but Adam S. Pierre of Diamond Cut Lawn Care says this year is different. "We had that wind for about a month, it's just been driving the moisture out of the plant leaves and then that's really accentuated the dryness," Pierre said. "The wind and the heat and the dryness together, it's just really drying things out."But Pierre says there...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Owner abruptly closes St. Anthony bar, fires staff via email

The owner of The Unofficial, a dive bar in St. Anthony, suddenly closed the bar down and fired all the staff, who allege he fostered a "toxic, volatile work environment." The business posted on its Facebook page that it was closed temporarily "for some much needed updates." The comments on the post are filled with customers criticizing owner, Chris Christopherson, for allegedly mistreating his employees.
SAINT ANTHONY, MN
fox9.com

Chef Justin Sutherland shares update after boating accident

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Prominent Twin Cities Chef Justin Sutherland shared an update on Instagram on Sunday following a boating accident on the St. Croix River on July 3. Sutherland shared a photo of his stitched-up face, with the caption: "'The pain means you’re alive. The scars mean you’ve survived.' A ‘few’ more surgeries to go…"
CELEBRITIES
boreal.org

We asked three teachers of color in Minnesota why they’re leaving their jobs. Their answers are personal—and surprising

Photo: Mariam Mohamed, a teacher, mom, and children's book author, is leaving the classroom to spend more time with her kids and on her writing. Qorsho Hassan, the 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, isn’t the only educator stepping away from teaching at the end of this school year. This spring, Education Minnesota, the state’s largest educators union, surveyed 14 union locals statewide: 7 percent of licensed teachers who began this past year in the classroom said they would not return next year. It’s the highest one-year exodus union leaders have ever seen.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Dozens travel to funeral of Vietnam veteran they've never met

SPOONER, Wis. -- People from across the Midwest traveled to western Wisconsin to pay their respect to a man they never met.Barron County Veteran Service Office let the community know that Vietnam veteran Gayle Seefluth would be buried in Spooner today. As WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle reports, with no next of kin, strangers showed up to honor him.They all came."I thought mileage doesn't matter, it's just honoring a fellow soldier," Army veteran Marlin Rochester said.For the same reason."Humbling, very humbling to see so many people for a gentleman that did not have family," veteran John Taitt said.U.S. Marine Gayle Seefluth was...
SPOONER, WI
CBS Minnesota

NICU program allows dying Minnesota father to hold his newborn son at home

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Time is precious. You've probably heard that phrase before. But there may be no better example than what unfolded in Prior Lake. It's a story that's tearful, yet joyful. And it started with an online date. Amanda Calvin, who was doing her residency as a pulmonary physician at the Mayo Clinic, met Rob for a drink in Red Wing.  "Gregarious is a very good word for him," she said. "He was a giant child, he saw the excitement in most things, where as we as adults kinda miss that."She remembers the exact...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
viatravelers.com

13 Best Minnesota Distilleries to Visit

Minnesota is packed with fun things to do. Between the shores of Lake Superior, the 10,000 smaller lakes dotting the state, the famous Twin Cities, the Mall of America, the epic winters, and the dozens of other attractions, you won’t find yourself out of ideas in the North Star State.
MINNESOTA STATE
101.3 KDWB

This Is The Best Lake In Minnesota

How do you find the best lake in the land of 10,000 lakes? If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Minnesota is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
MINNESOTA STATE
drydenwire.com

Former St. Croix Casino General Manager Sentenced For Tax Fraud

MADISON, WIS. -- Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Leva Oustigoff Jr., 60, Cumberland, Wisconsin was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 18 months in federal prison for making false statements on his taxes. Oustigoff pleaded guilty to this charge on March 29, 2022.
CUMBERLAND, WI
KARE

'Items recovered' in search for missing girl along Mississippi River

A discovery during a search in central Minnesota for a missing six-year-old girl has triggered a request for the public's help. Elle Ragin, of Northfield, has not been seen since June 19. Police believe that Elle's mother, 39-year-old Lisa Wade, may have been involved in her disappearance before she died.
NORTHFIELD, MN

