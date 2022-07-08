Annual St. Croix RiverFest brings stewardship and celebration to Hudson area

MINNEAPOLIS -- If your lawn is looking a bit limp this year, you are not alone.Minnesota is known for its lush summer grass, but this year it's been pretty spotty. It's no secret the summer sun can be hard on grass, but Adam S. Pierre of Diamond Cut Lawn Care says this year is different. "We had that wind for about a month, it's just been driving the moisture out of the plant leaves and then that's really accentuated the dryness," Pierre said. "The wind and the heat and the dryness together, it's just really drying things out."But Pierre says there...

