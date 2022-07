There are highway construction traffic delays in Whitman County today on U.S. Highway 195 and State Routes 26 and 127. Crews are working South of Pullman on US195 today until 7:00. The concrete work continues today with delays on US195 near Rosalia in North Whitman County. There are also delays on SR26 West of Dusty and on SR127 South of dusty. The SR127 work should finish at 5:00 today while the SR26 work is set to end today at 7:00.

WHITMAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO