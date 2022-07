LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department got three separate calls reporting deadly conducts on Sunday July 10th. They were reported at the 3000 block of Guerrero, 3100 block of Pine St. and the 300 block of Ocean shortly before 7 a.m., within a few minutes of each other. There were no injuries reported, but there were alleged instances of property damage at the three locations.

