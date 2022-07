Last year on New Year’s Day, while Mexican farmers were ploughing a grove on the Gulf Coast of Mexico, they discovered a strange hard object below the ground’s surface. Upon digging deeper to retrieve the item, they found a six feet tall statue of a Mesoamerican woman carved from limestone. According to archaeologists, the origins of the figure date back to 1450 and 1521 AD. Because there were no other similar findings in the same or neighbouring areas, historians believe the structure had Aztec influences. It could have possibly been moved from its original place.

11 DAYS AGO