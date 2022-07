Roddy Ricch recently perform ‘The Box’ in London, his largely white audience sang along to EVERY word and Twitter was quick to call it out. Roddy Ricch is currently on tour and was most recently in London. While performing in London for Wireless Festival 2022, the artist had the crowd join in while singing the song ‘The Box’. The crowd, which appeared to be mostly white, sang a good portion of the song word for word, including two cases in which the crowd could clearly be heard saying the n-word.

