ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Chasing Progress: Poverty Gap for Black and Latino Senior Citizens Grew Over Last Decade

By Denver VOICE Editor
denvervoice.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough Melvin Page had a long career in public service, retiring proved to be much more difficult than he thought. Three years into his retirement, Page suffered a brain aneurysm that left him with crippling medical debt and no chance of keeping his apartment. The then 70-year-old ended up experiencing homelessness...

www.denvervoice.org

Comments / 4

Swede Switzer
3d ago

"Many of the seemingly compassionate policies promoted by the progressives in later years—whether in economics or in education—have had outcomes the opposite of what was expected. One of the tragedies of our times is that so many people judge by rhetoric, rather than by results. The 'progressive' ideologies of liberals are designed to indoctrinate dependency and government control through false rhetoric and destructive policies." Dr. Thomas Sowell

Reply
2
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yellowscene.com

End of an Era Aiding Homeless in Colorado

Editor’s note: This story was originally published by Public News Service Colorado Connection and was shared via AP StoryShare. It was written by Eric Galatas. Galatas works as a Public News Service staff writer and producer. Not long after the Reagan administration’s massive cuts to public housing and housing...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Society
Axios Denver

New data: How Denver tech startup salaries compare to other cities

Data: Carta; Chart: Jacque Schrag/AxiosWhen it comes to salary, Denver and Boulder are considered second-tier tech cities.Driving the news: Wages for technology workers are rising in Colorado, but still lag behind the top four metros of San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle and New York, according to a new report looking at the first half of 2022.The analysis comes from private data of 125,000 employees provided by more than 2,000 tech companies through Carta's equity management software. By the numbers: Denver metro area tech workers are compensated 9% less than those in the top market of San Francisco.Boulder tech workers do slightly better, at 8% less.Why it matters: The discounted salaries are just one reason Denver area tech workers have chips on their shoulders; the figures signify that they're valued less than their coastal counterparts.Yes, but: Colorado's status as a tech hub is improving, particularly as major companies make homes in the state and more employees relocate with the rise of remote work.Boulder tech pay has risen 7% so far in 2022 compared to 2021.Denver tech salaries rose 4%, Carta found.Of note: The Carta figures show higher salaries than federal Bureau of Labor Statistics data does.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Elderly People#Social Security Benefits#Seniors#Racism#Chasing Progress#Latino Coloradans#The Census Bureau#American Community
CBS Denver

Homeless residents in new Safe Outdoor Space hope to move out

Just off Second Ave and Federal Blvd, a new safe outdoor space is giving people experiencing homelessness in Denver a chance to flourish."On hot days like this, this is a little oasis," said Amanda Pennington, Development Associate at St. Francis Center. "Each resident has their own tent with shade, a fan, clean water, space to eat and drink."Pennington says the Barnum Safe Outdoor Space is a joint effort with the Colorado Village Collaborative."Denver is becoming a model and the city and residents of Denver and other cities are seeing it's working, it's successful," said Pennington.Ismael Abdullah is a living success...
DENVER, CO
coloradonewsline.com

Gun rights group sues Colorado town over new firearm restrictions

A far-right Colorado gun rights group and a national gun rights organization sued the town of Superior on July 7, arguing that the town’s recent firearm regulations are unconstitutional. In June, the Superior Town Board voted unanimously to pass updated regulations regarding assault weapons, the purchase and sale of...
SUPERIOR, CO
Colorado Daily

Letters to the editor: We have obligation to the planet; time for reasonable restrictions; jets are invasive at airport; streets are in disarray

D. R. Mayer: Environment: We have an obligation to the planet. As wildfires and heatwaves and so on hit the planet, including Boulder, we Boulderites can try to help ease the greenhouse gas crisis. And its attendant sixth great extinction of species on Earth, currently underway. Indeed, it is our moral obligation to do so … to do the right thing just because it is the right thing. That we cannot singlehandedly solve the problems is irrelevant.
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Society
skyhinews.com

Why this energy investment rivals that of I-70 and DIA

Colorado will soon embark on a change with few rivals in the last 100 years. Think of the dismantling of geography by construction of Interstate 70 through the tunnels, over Vail Pass, and through Glenwood Canyon. Think of Denver International Airport. Think of the arrival of electricity to farms and small towns in the 1930s and 1940s.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Tenants at The Grand Told to Vacate Luxury Complex Within Thirty Days

Life is definitely not grand for tenants in The Grand luxury apartments at 1701 and 1777 Chestnut Place. They've been given thirty days to get out. In December 2021, we reported on lousy conditions at the 508-unit apartment complex behind Union Station, which had just opened in 2018. That summer, the complex had flooded, causing a power outage during a record heat wave; problems from the flood persisted for months. The pool, which residents argued was an amenity that helped justify their high rents — $1,500 rent for a studio up to $8,000 for a penthouse — was often closed because to unsanitary conditions.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado gem, Swetsville Zoo, prepares to close up shop

A staple of northern Colorado could soon be closing for good, as the Swetsville Zoo in Timnath is official under contract for purchase. For decades the "zoo," located at the intersection of Interstate 25 and Harmony Road just outside of Fort Collins, has been a family-friendly destination that offers a free walking tour through Bill Swets' unique property. The Swetsville Zoo was created by Swets after he found a passion for welding together junk yard pieces to create unique creatures. Dinosaurs, bugs, space ships and more have been created out of Swets' imagination on handy work and have been on display...
TIMNATH, CO
denverite.com

Big Denver housing construction proposals slowed way down when a new affordable housing rule kicked in

Four Habitat for Humanity houses, three of which include ADUs. A Chipotle on Tower Road. Those were the only five documented concept plans submitted to Denver Community Planning and Development in the first seven days after the launch of the city’s Expanding Housing Affordability program. Another had been submitted but not fully processed. So far, that’s seven homes.
DENVER, CO
Vail Daily

In Colorado, markup on homes with a view second only to California

Homes with a scenic view of nature carry a significant premium in their listing price in Colorado, but homes with great city views are actually discounted outside of Denver. Homes with scenic views of nature list at an average price of $1.15 million in Colorado, which is second only to California at $1.17 million, according to a study commissioned by American Home Shield, which provides warranties on homes.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy