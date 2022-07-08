ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave Creek, AZ

Salvation Army, Walmart team to 'Stuff the Bus' in Cave Creek July 9

By CITYSunTimes
citysuntimes.com
 4 days ago

With rising inflation and other daily challenges, the wellbeing of thousands of local families is being threatened. The back-to-school season can place a tremendous burden on families experiencing tough choices, like how to budget for school supplies. To help bridge the gaps, The Salvation Army Ray &...

www.citysuntimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
citysuntimes.com

Bashas' launches 90-day celebration to commemorate its 90th anniversary

Bashas’ has begun a 90-day celebration this month to commemorate its 90th anniversary. From grocery card giveaways and an attempt to break a Guinness World Records title to a local charity challenge, other give-back efforts and more, the local supermarket chain is ready to celebrate with and thank Arizonans for their support through the decades.
CHANDLER, AZ
Greyson F

After 36 Years, Local Restaurant Forced to Close

Another local restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. While the summer months often bring a nice boon in restaurant visits in other areas of the country, the same is not true for many areas around Arizona. Due to the extreme heat, as well as seasonal visitors returning home for the summer, local eateries often see profits dwindle during this time of the year. It has been an especially difficult July for metro Phoenix restaurants, as many long-time favorites and established brands have shut down. That number appears to be climbing still, as another local establishment has officially called it quits.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Some of the unhoused in Phoenix are putting themselves in harm's way to stay cool

PHOENIX - Phoenix rescue crews have had several water rescues in just a day, and many of these people feel like they have no other way to cool down. "It’s really hard to live out here. It’s 114, and it’s hard to breathe and people are dying," a homeless woman said. "I’ve been going through a lot, and it’s not easy to be homeless out here."
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Volunteers needed in Arizona to drive cancer patients to appointments

PHOENIX — The American Cancer Society is searching for volunteers in Arizona willing to drive cancer patients to their medical appointments. After the coronavirus pandemic halted its "Road to Recovery" program, the organization announced Monday it was relaunching the transportation service. Local volunteers can decide how many rides they...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
City
Cave Creek, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Society
citysuntimes.com

Things to do at Bell Bank Park July 8-12

Arizona State Cornhole Championships are happening this weekend, July 8-10, at Bell Bank Park. It's open to all Arizona residents. There will be multiple skill-level divisions for every level of competition. There will be 15 different cornhole tournaments for all levels of players, ranging from the true beginners to the most experienced players. For more information, visit arizonastatecornholechampionships.com.
ARIZONA STATE
citysuntimes.com

National Pool Day: Valley of the Sun offers most pool-related fun

It's a heat advisory day as we head for a high of 115 degrees today, July 11, in the Valley of the Sun – perfect for National Swimming Pool Day. Researchers explored which cities cater best to Americans who like to make a splash, literally. As it turns out, most apartment communities in Metro Phoenix come with resort-style pools and most homes for sale have a pool – giving residents an excellent opportunity to cool down in the Valley.
GILBERT, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Queen Creek family finds relief with new law

For families of medically fragile children, help has arrived. Gov. Doug Ducey signed the Family Licensed Health Aide Program into law in March 2021. More than a year later, the Arizona Board of Nursing and Arizona Medicaid has certified approximately 50 parents now trained under this program, including one in Queen Creek.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart Supercenter#Poverty#Charity#The Cave Creek Walmart#Kroc Center Corps
AZFamily

Why Phoenix sees little relief in hot temperatures overnight

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monday was the hottest day so far in 2022, reaching 115 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor. Unfortunately, there isn’t much relief overnight. The nighttime temperatures have been very warm, and there’s a reason for that. This is because of the urban heat island effect. Phoenix is growing and more people mean more buildings are going up, and roads are being paved. They absorb the heat, then slowly release it at night.
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale family urges dog owners to ‘PAWS’

When Julie and Maury Kessler decided to repair the roof on their Scottsdale home, they asked all the typical questions of the roofing company: How long would the project take? What was the repair cost? Was there anything they should know in advance?. What the couple did not know was...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Charities
AZFamily

Arizona Humane Society looking for parents for 750 fur babies over next 21 days

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Humane Society is looking for pet parents to adopt 750 pets over the next 21 days. In 2022, the group has homed more than 6,600 sick, injured pets with loving families. This month, the shelter is starting to feel a little cramped, so AHS is looking for more families! Bissell Pet Foundation is waiving all adoption fees on AHS pets starting Monday, July 11 until Sunday, July 31.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

APS offering Cool Rewards program to save on peak hour electricity costs

PHOENIX - APS is offering its customers a special program aimed at saving them money on their electric bills, and it helps the company save stress on the grid, especially on high-demand days. The program is called Cool Rewards. If you register, you join thousands of others in the program...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Peoria will develop destination dining district in P83

The City of Peoria announced yet another development project in the P83 Entertainment District, bringing a highly sought-after destination dining district and restaurant concepts to Peoria. The Peoria City Council approved a development agreement and a real estate purchase agreement with Common Bond Development Group (CBDG) for the redevelopment of the north Peoria Sports Complex area.
PEORIA, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Arizona Humane Society Waiving Adoption Fees for 3 Weeks

The Arizona Humane Society in Phoenix is looking for 750 pet to find homes. The shelter recently announced plans to waive adoption fees through the end July. As the shelter works to find forever homes for the pets, adoption fees for puppies and kittens will also be waived. According to a press release, 6,600 pets had already found their forever home through adoption from AHS this year, according to a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios Phoenix

3 great places to get street tacos in Phoenix

There are plenty of places to get street tacos in Phoenix, but who stands out above the rest?Here are three terrific spots to get your fix.1. Tacos ChiwasWhy it stands out: Delight in Chihuahua-style food at this eatery serving recipes that have been passed down through generations.Address: Check them out at locations around the Valley.Hours: 10am-9pm Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm Sunday. Photo: Nadia Holguin2. Tacos HuichoWhy it stands out: Loaded with flavor, this joint's pastor and asada tacos are $1.25 apiece on Tuesdays.Find all three locations around Phoenix.3. Taco CheloWhy it stands out: Enjoy elements from Sonora and Monterey at this taqueria, a collaboration between chef Suny Santana, artist Gennaro Garcia and restaurateur Aaron Chamberlin.Address: 501 E. Roosevelt St. in downtown Phoenix.Hours: 11am-9pm Sunday to Thursday, 11am-10pm Friday and Saturday. Photo: Taco Chelo
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Fly Bye Nails its Landing at Desert Ridge Marketplace

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. No, it’s just the best damn Detroit-style pan pizza and oh-so-juicy, crispy chicken tenders to ever hit Arizona, as the much-buzzed-about second location of Sam Fox’s Fly Bye officially lands at Desert Ridge Marketplace on July 14. What started as...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy