Salvation Army, Walmart team to 'Stuff the Bus' in Cave Creek July 9

There are plenty of places to get street tacos in Phoenix, but who stands out above the rest?Here are three terrific spots to get your fix.1. Tacos ChiwasWhy it stands out: Delight in Chihuahua-style food at this eatery serving recipes that have been passed down through generations.Address: Check them out at locations around the Valley.Hours: 10am-9pm Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm Sunday. Photo: Nadia Holguin2. Tacos HuichoWhy it stands out: Loaded with flavor, this joint's pastor and asada tacos are $1.25 apiece on Tuesdays.Find all three locations around Phoenix.3. Taco CheloWhy it stands out: Enjoy elements from Sonora and Monterey at this taqueria, a collaboration between chef Suny Santana, artist Gennaro Garcia and restaurateur Aaron Chamberlin.Address: 501 E. Roosevelt St. in downtown Phoenix.Hours: 11am-9pm Sunday to Thursday, 11am-10pm Friday and Saturday. Photo: Taco Chelo

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO