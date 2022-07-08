ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

BJ Daniels makes the transition at USF from the gridiron to the front office

By Katherine Smith
Bay News 9
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. - BJ Daniels had some amazing plays at USF. But his first touchdown pass against Florida State is his favorite. His first touchdown as a Bull had an extra special meaning because it came against a team in his hometown that he grew up watching. “We saved...

wild941.com

Subway Giving Away Free Sandwiches Tuesday For Two Hours

Hungry and want to save money? Well, Subway is giving away 1 million free sandwiches today! All you have to do is show up from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday and try out their new Subway Series menu. Subway just launched their 12 new sandwiches last week and and they...
TAMPA, FL
Scorebook Live

VOTE: Who will be the top football program in Pinellas County (FL) in 2022

TARPON SPRINGS, FL- Pinellas County has its fair share of strong high school programs, though the county as a whole has yet to win a state championship in football. When you look at the lineup of teams for 2022, however, there’s plenty of potential when it comes to talented programs that could make some noise this summer-fall. From all the way north in Tarpon Springs down to south St. Petersburg, we take a look at the programs we have picked out as the top teams and vote on who you think is the top club.
CLEARWATER, FL
wild941.com

Drunk TV Anchor Suspended After Slurring Through Broadcast

Stop watch you’re doing and watch this drunk news anchor!. A TV news anchor from Albany, NY, named Heather Kovar was suspended after slurring her way through a broadcast Saturday and it’s kind of hilarious. At one point Kovar said, “And so, moving on tonight, is we have...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Doechii Is The Hot One Now From Tampa

Tampa music scene is in a good place right now. Give people their flowers on the way up too, an that is what we need to do with this Tampa artist. Doechii is with the class of artist for this year XXL Freshman Class 2022. She is an artist that knows what she wants and grabbing the attention of a lot other artist in the game.
TAMPA, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Tampa: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Tampa, Florida

Whether you’re looking for family-friendly activities or an opportunity to learn more about the area’s rich history, Tampa Florida has a lot to offer. You can check out the Tampa Bay History Center, which features three floors of exhibitions covering 12,000 years of the history of the region. You’ll also find state-of-the-art theaters and an extensive map gallery. This museum is free to enter and open year-round.
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

The Tampa Bay Fishin’ Report: Big mangrove snapper are biting

Capt. Chuck Rogers (813-918-8356): Capt. Chuck says there are more big mangrove snapper in Tampa Bay than he’s ever seen. Fish to 18 inches, which fall into the offshore category, have been around the bay reefs, rocks, bridge pilings and other structure. The Gandy Bridge has been particularly good. The cobia have been under the bridge, so he’s been fishing for them with large, live pinfish. On a recent trip, he had a 4-inch pinfish on a 5/0 hook in the water when a jumbo snapper came off the bottom and grabbed it. Typically, he’s been baiting the snapper with half-dollar-sized pinfish. Shrimp will work as well. He’s gone down to 20-pound mono leader and a #2 hook in the very clear water to draw more strikes. Capt. Chuck also is seeing large tarpon under the bridge. Snook and redfish action can be slow in the heat of the day, as the fish are retreating into the mangroves for shade. He’s logged water temperatures on the flats as high as 93 degrees. Mackerel are schooling in open waters.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

St Pete Road To I-275 Closed Till Spring 2024

St Pete Road To I-275 Closed Till Spring 2024. This road closure may be an inconvenience to many drivers who take I-275 northward from St. Petersburg. Beginning Tuesday, July 12, 4th Street North will close just north of 119th Avenue. This is so construction crews can remove and replace the bridge on the northbound side. This is at the ramp that takes drivers on to I-275 north. The bridge on the southbound side of 4th Street is already under construction.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Reba McEntire will make tour stop in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Country Music star Reba McEntire has announced a fall arena tour stop in Tampa. REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT is coming to Tampa’s AMALIE Arena on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. “I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” said...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Girls Twerk On Top Of Cop Car In Tampa

ORLANDO, FL - JUNE 12: Orlando police officers seen outside of Pulse nightclub after a fatal shooting and hostage situation on June 12, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. The suspect was shot and killed by police after 20 people died and 42 were injured. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images) Fans react...
niceville.com

Captain D’s continues expansion in Florida

FLORIDA – Florida loves seafood and Captain D’s, a popular fast-casual seafood restaurant, is continuing its expansion in the Sunshine State to meet the demand, Captain D’s has announced. Captain D’s opened a new location this week in Spring Hill and says additional locations are coming soon...
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Publix Sub On Sale

Florida is know for so many things. Our beautiful beaches, theme parks, those crazy Florida stories and Publix subs!!!!! That’s right, everyone from Florida loves those freshly made “Pub Subs.” Well good news “Pub Sub” lovers, the chicken tender sub is on sale!!. You can...
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

6 amazing seafood places in Florida

When it comes to seafood dishes, it's all about the way you prepare it. Once you learn how to cook it right, it's hard not to fall in love with seafood. However, even if you love to cook it at home, we all love to go out to a nice restaurant from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner with a group of friends, our partner or some family members.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Get Krispy Kreme Doughnuts For A Year

Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 85th birthday and they’re hooking up thousands of their customers with free doughnuts!! Krispy Kreme has a couple different hook ups coming up. First, 8,500 random customers during July 11-14 will be given a birthday card that’s good for one FREE dozen of (the best doughnuts ever, in my opinion) Original Glazed® Doughnuts a month for a year.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Video shows Tampa Bay man pulling an AR-style gun on Black landscapers

On July 7, a Clearwater man with a lengthly criminal history pulled what looks like an AR-style gun on a Black father and daughter who were landscaping a lawn across the street from him, according to a recent video shared across social media. In the video, David H. Berry of...

