Southside, TN

Anthony Ray Manlove

By Gateway Funeral Home
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Ray Manlove, age 41, of Southside, TN passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at TriStar Horizon Medical Center in Dickson, TN. He was born on November 8, 1980 in Clarksville, TN to Annette Davis Harlin. Anthony attended Ryes Chapel United Methodist Church in Southside, TN. He loved listening to...

Charles ‘Charlie’ Ray Scott

Charles “Charlie” Ray Scott, age 87, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at his residence. Charles was born December 16, 1934, in Rose Hill, VA, to the late Obie Ray Scott and Edith Catron Scott. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Wilmoth Yvonne Scott; daughter, Janet Scott Redford; granddaughter, Amanda Smith and brothers, Willard, Elmer and Lester Scott.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Lewis Pedder

Lewis Pedder, age 72, of Palmyra, TN passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his home. Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Ray Bradley officiating. Burial will follow at the Pedder Family Cemetery, 4150 Old Metal Road, Palmyra, TN 37142.
PALMYRA, TN
John Charles Muzik

John C. Muzik passed away July 9th ,2022, after a brief illness in Clarksville, Tennessee at the age of 61. He leaves the love of his life, Linda, after thirty-six years of marriage. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert & Cicely. He is survived by his sister, Dorothy, and brother, Paul.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Jimmy Glenn Garrison

Jimmy G. Garrison, age 64, of Springfield, TN passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Jimmy was born on November 18, 1957, in Russellville, KY to the late William and Betty Garrison. Jimmy was an intelligent and kind individual. He was always...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
Michael S. Harris

Chief Warrant Officer Four Michael Stephen Harris, age 44, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, after a brave battle fighting Acute Myeloid Leukemia. A Celebration of Life with Full Military Honors will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Grace Community Church (2853 Dunlop Lane, Clarksville. TN 37043) with Chaplain (CPT) Nick Wright and Pastor Adam Dressler officiating. Visitation will be held 3 p.m.-6 pm. Family has requested to avoid dark colored clothing.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Archie Rayle

Archie Franklin Rayle, age 90, of Clarksville, TN passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare. Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home. Burial and US Military Honors will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Deshler, Ohio on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 11 a.m.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Rogelio Salinas

Rogelio Salinas, age 88, of Clarksville, TN passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his home. Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Rev. Stewart Salyer officiating. Burial and Full US Military Honors will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
George Edward Williams

Reverend George (Johnny) E. Williams was born to the late Edd Sr. and Willie Lee Williams on May 31st, 1933 in Birmingham, AL. He was devoted to God from an early age and that devotion would prove to be his lifelong legacy as he graduated from Southeastern Bible College in 1985, and went on to serve in ministry for the next 35 years.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Mary Louise Baker

Our Matriarch Mary Louise (Wolf)-Baker was born on November 12, 1943, in Cincinnati Ohio, to the Union of the late Charles William Wolf Sr. and Mary Jane Wolf. At an early age, she enjoyed singing in the choir at the First Baptist Church of Cumminsville. She was known to family and friends as Mary Lou or Lou. Before entering the workforce, Lou was a loving wife to Terrence DeWitt Jacobs Sr. and a stay-at-home mother to their 5 children. After the dissolution of their marriage, Mary and Wayne A. McKeller became companions for over 10 years and they welcomed her youngest son, Lamar. Mary then met Travis Baker and they wed in Clarksville, Tennessee until the dissolution of the union. She remained single spending all her love on her children, grandchildren, and other children and young adults in the neighborhood. Lou always had an open heart and an open house for all that were in need.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Wendell H. Gilbert

Brigadier General (Ret.) Wendell H. Gilbert , age 91, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Friday, July 8, at the “Brigadier General Wendell H. Gilbert” Tennessee State Veterans Home, Clarksville Tennessee. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 15, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 16,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Raymond Edward Stamps, Sr.

Raymond Edward Stamps Sr. also lovingly known to family and friends as “Ray” or “Ray Sr.,” was born on June 9, 1945, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to the late Ocie Edmund and Ruby Fay Stamps. He confessed in Christ at an early age. Ray began his educational journey in Jones, Oklahoma where he attended Rose Hill Elementary and graduated from Jones High School in 1963. Upon graduation, he decided to serve his country by joining the National Guard. He would then eventually join the United States Army where he committed to 15 1⁄2 years of dedicated service. During his tenure in the Army, Ray traveled to many places and was stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Fort Still, Oklahoma, Fort Knox, Kentucky, Korea, Germany and Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Ray was also a Vietnam Veteran. Upon honorably discharging from the Army, Ray decided to set his roots in the city of Clarksville, Tennessee. He began his career in Civil Service, as a Logistician at Fort Campbell, where he worked for 30 years, until his retirement on May 31, 2013. Collectively, Ray served over 45 years of active and civil service duty. While working at Fort Campbell, Ray noticed a beautiful woman Cynthia, who would ultimately become the love of his life and wife of 20 years.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
