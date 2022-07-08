Anthony Ray Manlove

Raymond Edward Stamps Sr. also lovingly known to family and friends as “Ray” or “Ray Sr.,” was born on June 9, 1945, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to the late Ocie Edmund and Ruby Fay Stamps. He confessed in Christ at an early age. Ray began his educational journey in Jones, Oklahoma where he attended Rose Hill Elementary and graduated from Jones High School in 1963. Upon graduation, he decided to serve his country by joining the National Guard. He would then eventually join the United States Army where he committed to 15 1⁄2 years of dedicated service. During his tenure in the Army, Ray traveled to many places and was stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Fort Still, Oklahoma, Fort Knox, Kentucky, Korea, Germany and Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Ray was also a Vietnam Veteran. Upon honorably discharging from the Army, Ray decided to set his roots in the city of Clarksville, Tennessee. He began his career in Civil Service, as a Logistician at Fort Campbell, where he worked for 30 years, until his retirement on May 31, 2013. Collectively, Ray served over 45 years of active and civil service duty. While working at Fort Campbell, Ray noticed a beautiful woman Cynthia, who would ultimately become the love of his life and wife of 20 years.

