New York City’s Historic Emily Trevor Mansion Hits the Market for $29.5 Million

By virginia k. smith
mansionglobal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnown as the Emily Trevor Mansion after its original owner, socialite and philanthropist Emily Trevor, the sprawling townhouse in New York City’s tony Carnegie Hill neighborhood, just off 5th Avenue. A historic Upper East Side mansion that at one point played host to Andrew Carnegie himself came on...

www.mansionglobal.com

