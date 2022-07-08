Stockton Man Shot And Killed At Holiday Park

STOCKTON (CBS) — Stockton Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in a fatal shooting.

On July 8, at 12:31 a.m., in the 5600 block of Kermit Lane, a 35-year-old man was shot by an unknown suspect.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Stockton Police don’t have a motive or any suspect information that they can release.

Police ask that anyone with information call the non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.