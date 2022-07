The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA has seen record setting intakes at the shelter and is reducing adoption fees for the second time this month. “I have never seen our kennels so full in the three years I have been here. We have seen an unprecedented 30 percent increase in dog intakes this year,” said Huck Nawaz, the executive director of the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA. “Our kennels are completely full and we are desperate to find adoptive homes quickly for both dogs and cats in our care.”

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO