Detroit Lakes, MN

Helen Dibley

DL-Online
 4 days ago

May 21, 1935 - July 6, 2022. FARGO, N.D. - Helen...

www.dl-online.com

DL-Online

Richard D. Lindsay

June 19, 1956 - June 30, 2022. OGEMA, Minn. - Richard D. Lindsay, 66, Ogema, Minn., died Thursday, June 30, in his home. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes, Minn. Interment will be in Strawberry Lake Mennonite Cemetery in Ogema.
OGEMA, MN
DL-Online

Jack Windels

Jan. 25, 2006 - July 7, 2022. WADENA, Minn. - Jack Windels, 16, Wadena, Minn., died Thursday, July 7, in Wadena. A celebration of life and visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., followed by a funeral at 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 13, at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena. Arrangements by...
WADENA, MN
DL-Online

Dean Eckhoff

May 26, 1948 - July 9, 2022. ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Dean Eckhoff, 74, Deer Creek, Minn., died Saturday, July 9, in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 12, at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 13, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Deer Creek.
DEER CREEK, MN
DL-Online

Donald D. Dahring

July 13, 1937 - July 7, 2022. DEER RIVER, Minn. - Donald D. Dahring, 84, Frazee, Minn., died Thursday, July 7, in Williams Narrow Resort. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a funeral at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 16, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Frazee. Interment will be in Chilton Cemetery in Frazee.
FRAZEE, MN
Detroit Lakes, MN
DL-Online

Becker County crime and fire report: July 7-10

4:32 a.m., A 22-year-old man reported he was assaulted by another man, also 22, in his Osage apartment. The suspect was noted to have weapons. The two men were separated. 7:21 a.m., A gas drive off was reported at a business in Callaway. The business provided the license plate number to an officer and the investigation is ongoing.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Planes, bear crawls on the beach and sailboat races

DETROIT LAKES — The 86th Northwest Water Carnival swung into action on Saturday, June 9 with exercise, planes and sailboats. The fun started with a Midsummer Bike Tour at the Pavilion. Riders were given the option of two routes, 15 or 30 miles. Becky McCaskey of Watkinsville, Ga., said...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DIST

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 03-PR-22-874 In Re: Estate of Rosemary B. Greenland, a/k/a Rosemary B. Watson, Decedent a/k/a Rosemary Greenland, a/k/a Rosemary Barnett NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated November 30, 1990. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Diane L. Thomas whose address is 1304 Keller Lake Rd, Burnsville, MN 55306 to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection. Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: 6-8-2022 /s/ Gina DeVilbiss Hendry Registrar Dated: 6-8-2022 Renelle Fenno Court Administrator Court File No 03-PR-22-874. PROVISION LAW FIRM PLLC Carrie A. Renner (#029651x) 101 W Burnsville Pkwy, Suite 204 Burnsville, MN 55337 Tel: 952-563-0152 Email: carrie@provisionlawfirm.com (July 10 & 17, 2022) 80198.
BURNSVILLE, MN
DL-Online

East Battle Lake jet ski crash injures Laporte woman

EAST BATTLE LAKE — A Laporte woman was injured on East Battle Lake during a collision involving two jet skis on Saturday. On July 9 at 6:36 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a call about a jet ski crash on East Battle Lake, according to a news release from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office. The caller reported a man, Conner Wyant, 18, of Laporte, and woman, Brelane Adelmund, 18, of Laporte, were driving separate jet skis, and Wyant didn't see Adelman before crashing into her, the news release stated.
LAPORTE, MN
DL-Online

22-114340 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

22-114340 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 24, 2018 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $142,450.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Randall S. Hultin and Nicole Hultin AKA Nicole Jean Hultin, husband and wife MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100853701030388762 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Loandepot.com, LLC SERVICER: MidFirst Bank DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October 1, 2018, Becker County Recorder, as Document Number 654041 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: MidFirst Bank LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: A tract of land in the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter in Section 26, Township 139 North of Range 41 West of the 5th P.M. in Minnesota described as follows, to-wit: Beginning at an iron monument located on the Westerly line of the Township Road running in a Northerly and Southerly direction over and across the said SW 1/4 NE 1/4 and which point of beginning is located as follows: Commencing at the NE corner of the said SW 1/4 NE 1/4, thence proceeding Westerly 354.6 feet along the Northerly line of the said SW 1/4 NE 1/4 to a point; thence proceeding S. 13 degrees 01 minutes West 226.0 feet to the said point of beginning ; thence running South 13 degrees 01 minutes West 60.0 feet and South 06 degrees 11 minutes West 40.5 feet on and along the Westerly line of the said Township road; thence running North 83 degrees 49 minutes West 399.0 feet, more or less, to the center of County Ditch #13; thence running Northerly 101.0 feet, more or less, along the centerline of County Ditch #13 to a point which bears North 83 degrees 49 minutes West 399.0 feet, more or less, from the point of beginning thence running South 83 degrees 49 minutes East 399.0 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning and there terminating. AND A tract of land in the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SW 1/4 NE 1/4) in Section 26, Township 139 North of Range 41 West of the 5th P.M. in Minnesota, described as follows, to- wit: Beginning at an iron monument located on the Westerly line of the Township Road running in a Northerly and Southerly direction over and across the said SW 1/4 NE 1/4 and which point of beginning is located as follows: Commencing at the NE corner of the said SW 1/4 NE 1/4; thence proceeding Westerly 354.6 feet along the Northerly line of the said SW 1/4 NE 1/4 to a point; thence proceeding South 13 degrees 01 minutes West 141.0 feet to the said point of beginning; thence running South 13 degrees 01 minutes West 85.0 feet on and along the Westerly line of the said township road; thence running North 83 degrees 49 minutes West 399.0 feet, more or less, to the center of County Ditch #13; thence running Northerly 69.0 feet, more or less, along the center line of County Ditch #13 to a point which bears North 85 degrees 58 minutes West 409.0 feet, more or less, from the point of beginning; thence running South 85 degrees 58 minutes East 409.0 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning and there terminating PROPERTY ADDRESS: 27652 County Rd 141, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 08.0467.000 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Becker THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE GOOD THROUGH JUNE 20, 2022: $159,678.09 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 30, 2022, 1:00PM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Lobby of Law Enforcement Center, 925 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56502 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on February 28, 2023, or the next business day if February 28, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: July 1, 2022 MidFirst Bank Assignee of Mortgagee LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP BY__________________________ Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070 Attorneys for Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP 1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210 Eagan, MN 55121 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR (July 10, 17, 24 & 31; Aug. 7 & 14, 2022) 79864.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Court news: Audubon man sentenced after entering house and acting strangely

DETROIT LAKES — Steven Eric Johnson, 63, of Audubon has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime. A misdemeanor trespassing charge was dropped in a plea agreement. According to court records, on Dec. 24, 2021, two Becker County sheriff’s officers were called to...
AUDUBON, MN
DL-Online

NOTICE TO RESIDENTS OF CUBA TOWNSHIP The

NOTICE TO RESIDENTS OF CUBA TOWNSHIP The regular monthly board meetings of Cuba Township are held the first Monday of each month at the Cuba Town Hall for the months of May through October starting at 8:00 p.m. The board meets at the Lake Park City Center November thru April at 1:00 p.m. If the meeting falls on a holiday it will be held the following Monday. In case of inclement weather the meeting may be postponed until the second Monday of the month. Wesley Torgerson Cuba Township Clerk (July 10, 2022) 79865.
LAKE PARK, MN
DL-Online

Sunday's storms produced golf ball-sized hail and much needed rain for parts of the area

FARGO — Two rounds of thunderstorms moved through the region on Sunday: the first during the morning hours, and the second during the early afternoon. The first line of storms brought with it some gusty winds around 60 mph to parts of the region, while the second round of thunderstorms was more noted for the hail that it produced around the south Fargo area.
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

New York Mills man seriously injured while burning a brush pile

A New York Mills man was seriously injured while attempting to burn a brush pile Sunday evening. Joshua Ard, 41, “sustained significant injuries” in the accident and was transported to Perham Health hospital by family members, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. He was later flown by helicopter to the Twin Cities for further treatment. A condition report was not available.
NEW YORK MILLS, MN
DL-Online

RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING DATES FOR FILING

RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING DATES FOR FILING AFFIDAVITS OF CANDIDACY BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District #22, State of Minnesota, as follows: 1. The period for filing affidavits of candidacy for the office of School Board Member of Independent School District #22 shall begin on Tuesday August 2, 2022, and shall close on Tuesday August 16. 2022. An affidavit of candidacy must be filed in the office of the school district clerk and the $2 filing fee paid prior to 5:00 o’clock p.m. on Tuesday, August 16. 2022. 2. The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause notice of said filing dates to be published in the Detroit Lakes Record/Tribune, the official newspaper of the district, at least two (2) weeks prior to the first day to file affidavits of candidacy. 3. The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause notice of said filing dates to be posted at the administrative offices of the school district at least ten (10) days prior to the first day to file affidavits of candidacy. 4. The notice of said filing dates shall be in substantially the following form: NOTICE OF FILING DATES FOR ELECTION TO THE SCHOOL BOARD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #22 DETROIT LAKES PUBLIC SCHOOLS STATE OF MINNESOTA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the period for filing affidavits of candidacy for the office of School Board Member of Independent School District #22 shall begin on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, and shall close at 5:00 o’clock p.m. on Tuesday. August 16, 2022. The general election shall be held on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022. At that election, three members will be elected to the School Board for terms of four (4) years each. Affidavits of Candidacy are available from the School District Clerk or her designee, Katrena Lende, School Administration Center. 702 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota 56501. The filing fee for this office is $2. A candidate for this office must be an eligible voter, must be 21 years of age or more on assuming office, must have been a resident of the school district from which the candidate seeks election for thirty (30) days before the general election, and must have no other affidavit on file for any other office at the same primary or next general election. The affidavits of candidacy must be filed in the office of the School District Clerk and the filing fee paid prior to 5:00 o’clock p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Dated: June 27, 2022 BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD DETROIT LAKES PUBLIC SCHOOLS /S/ April Thomas Clerk (July 9, 2022) 80370.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Court news: White Earth woman faces burglary charges in Walmart case; DL man sentenced in domestic abuse case

DETROIT LAKES — Sondra Grace Keezer, 25, of White Earth has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony third-degree burglary. According to court records, on April 28, she and another woman, who has also been charged, were caught on surveillance video at a self checkout at Walmart taking loaded bags out of the store prior to payment. The other woman swiped a card and pushed a couple buttons on the terminal before running out of the store without completing the transaction. Keezer pushed out the grocery cart. The unpaid merchandise totaled $350.94.
WHITE EARTH, MN

