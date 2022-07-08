Social Lites - Bentwater

Hey there friends. It's your ol' pal Warner back for more ridicule. We've been through a lot together over the many years and so I'm glad for one of my first acts as president of this esteemed Lions club to be a missive directly from the Lions Club Oval Office. My family and I were honored to attend the 2022 Lions Club International Convention in Montreal this summer. We met Lions from all over the globe in a week-long celebration of service to communities. We got to meet the current International Peace Poster winner, Anja Rozen from Slovenia. She even...

CONROE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO