Texas State

Gas Prices In Texas Falling Below $4 Per Gallon

By Ginny Reese
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Texas just saw the largest gas price decrease it has seen so far in 2022, according to AAA. WFAA reported that some gas stations are now seeing prices back below $4 per gallon.

As of Friday (July 8), there were 20 gas stations across the state that had fallen below $4 per gallon. A few of them even fell below $3.90 per gallon, according to GasBuddy .

Arlington is the city in which you can save the most on gas. Walmart, Costco, and Murphy all had prices at $3.89 per gallon on Friday.

The Walmart, Love's, and Flying J in Anna all had prices below $3.98. The Sam's Club in both Plano and McKinney had prices at $3.98 as well.

Here are the average gas prices in cities across Texas, according to WFAA :

  • Austin-San Marcos: $4.36
  • Beaumont-Port Arthur: $4.38
  • Corpus Christi: $4.04
  • Dallas: $4.33
  • Fort Worth-Arlington: $4.32
  • Houston: $4.36
  • Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood: $4.26
  • San Antonio: $4.27
  • Tyler: $4.27
  • Waco: $4.22

