Whiskey Riff Raff Podcast with Caitlyn Smith #2

It’s always a fun time when Caitlyn Smith stops by.

She returns to the podcast for the second time to talk about her new studio album, ‘High,’ taking a shot with George Strait and Vince Vaughn, getting through a hangover when you have young kids, one of the craziest moments she’s experienced during a show, opening for (and getting high with) Willie Nelson, writing with Miley Cyrus, and more.

