Whiskey Riff Raff Podcast with Caitlyn Smith #2

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
It’s always a fun time when Caitlyn Smith stops by.

She returns to the podcast for the second time to talk about her new studio album, ‘High,’ taking a shot with George Strait and Vince Vaughn, getting through a hangover when you have young kids, one of the craziest moments she’s experienced during a show, opening for (and getting high with) Willie Nelson, writing with Miley Cyrus, and more.

Download the podcast on Apple Podcasts by searching “Whiskey Riff Raff” or click here.

We’re also available on Spotify and wherever else you can listen to podcasts.

