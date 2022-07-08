ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Tadej Pogacar turns the screw on rivals with thrilling stage seven win at Tour de France

By Lawrence Ostlere
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12QW1k_0gZ7xLaG00

Tadej Pogacar won a thrilling, agonising finish to stage seven atop the brutal La Planche des Belles Filles, as the reigning Tour de France champion made another major statement in his quest for a third successive yellow jersey .

Pogacar (UAE Emirates) gradually came to the front of the peloton as it hunted down the breakaway, rider by rider, on a 177km route from Nancy to La Planche in the Vosges Mountains, until his teammate Rafal Majka moved aside and waved his leader through to chase the only rider left ahead with 800m to go, the German 25-year-old Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe).

With the finish line in sight and a wild crowd urging him through a corridor of noise, Kämna seemed set to crawl home to a hard-earned victory, having launched a solo bid for home on the final climb. Yet the painfully steep finale to La Planche takes a toll up high, where the asphalt road turns to gravel track, a price too high for a heartbroken Kämna, who was overtaken in the final 100m by Pogacar, now trailing his fiercest rival, last year's runner-up Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma).

Vingegaard kicked hard and, with barely 10 metres remaining, he led a creeping “sprint” finish, grinding his tyres into the dirt as he tried desperately to haul himself over the line, all playing out in slow motion. Then came the relentless Pogacar, a luminous yellow juggernaut passing barely a bike length from the finish and glancing back over his shoulder as if to ask the Dane whether he could respond. Vingegaard’s head dropped as Pogacar raised a triumphant fist in celebration.

This climb has become a modern classic of the Tour de France and it was where the prodigious Pogacar took hold of the 2020 edition. History rhymed two years on, and the increase in his overall race lead to 35 seconds was secondary to the psychological blow of withstanding and ultimately crushing Vingegaard’s gutsy assault.

“It was really, really difficult, especially in the end, the last part when Jonas attacked,” Pogacar said afterwards. “He was so strong. My boys were working all day so I had to push to the finish line, especially with my family at the bottom of the climb. We have launched a new foundation today for cancer research and I wore special shoes for it, so I really wanted to win. It was in my mind already since the route was [announced] and it was a big goal to win today.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XA0hy_0gZ7xLaG00

Pogacar has now won the past two stages, not necessarily because he needed to but because he wanted to, and he has the look of a man who will not be denied a historic third crown, no matter the strength and depth of teams such as Jumbo-Visma or Ineos, who have four riders inside the top 10 after Geraint Thomas and company did well to keep pace for most of the final ascent.

With the Alps and Pyrenees still to come, this race is far from over, though it will take something extraordinary over the next two weeks to stop him. Vingegaard did take time from Pogacar in the highest mountains last year, and the champion took care to praise his rival at the finish. “For sure [Vingegaard is a threat]. Right now he is one of the strongest climbers in the world, probably the best in the world, with a strong team around him.”

Vingegaard’s teammate Primoz Roglic finished third, though he remains almost three minutes down on Pogacar overall after dislocating his shoulder on stage six . Then came a devastated Kämna (who wasn’t even compensated with the most combative rider award, given to fellow breakawayer Simon Geschke) in fourth, before Thomas in fifth.

Thomas’s Ineos teammates Adam Yates, Dani Martínez and Tom Pidcock (wearing the best young rider’s white jersey by virtue of Pogacar already wearing yellow) were not far behind and they are all within two minutes of Pogacar overall, with Thomas third in the standings at 1 min 10 sec back.

“It’s good that we’re all there just going into the next two days and the next two weeks as well,” Thomas said afterwards. “We haven’t even done a proper mountain stage yet! We’re all in there, and we’ll try to use those numbers – not just attacking for the hell of it but trying to use them, and we’ll see what we can do.”

There are two more days before the second rest day of the tour: the first is a hilly road to Lausanne, the second an arrival in the Alps with some category-one mountain climbs en route to Châtel. While Saturday could be one for the breakaway, Sunday looks primed for the man in yellow once more. His rivals carry multiple threats, but Pogacar is individually stronger than any team, and on this evidence he may yet dish out more punishment before the week is out.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

2022 Tour de France standings

2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 9 of 21 …. TOUR DE FRANCE: Broadcast Schedule | Stage by Stage | Cyclists to Watch. Sprinters (Green Jersey) 1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 284 points. 2. Fabio Jakobsen...
CYCLING
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton ‘disgusted’ by claims of racist and homophobic abuse at Spielberg

Lewis Hamilton said he is “disgusted and disappointed” following reports that fans have been subjected to racist and homophobic abuse at the Austrian Grand Prix.A number of allegations have emerged on social media from people attending this weekend’s race at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.Formula One bosses have launched an investigation into the claims, describing them as “unacceptable”.Hamilton, who took aim at a number of Max Verstappen’s supporters after they cheered his 140mph qualifying crash, wrote on Instagram: “Disgusted and disappointed to hear that some fans are facing racist, homophobic and generally abusive behaviour at the circuit this weekend.“Attending...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lennard Kämna
Person
Simon Geschke
Person
Geraint Thomas
Person
Jonas Vingegaard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour De France#Asphalt#Screw#German
The Independent

England vs Norway LIVE: Euro 2022 result and reaction as Beth Mead nets hat-trick in record goal haul

England face their toughest test of the group stages tonight as they continue their Euro 2022 campaign against Norway at the Amex Stadium in Brighton. This crucial fixture could decide who finishes top of Group A after both teams won their opening fixtures.The Lionesses won the first match of the tournament 1-0 against Austria last Wednesday, with Beth Mead scoring the only goal of the game in front of a record crowd of 68,871 at Old Trafford. It wasn’t the most convincing performance from Sarina Wiegman’s team who will know they need to improve if they hope to defeat...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Euro 2022: England into quarter-finals thanks to record-breaking win over Norway

England’s Euro 2022 campaign exploded into life as they secured their place in the quarter-finals with a record-breaking 8-0 rout of Norway.Having ground out a 1-0 win over Austria, who beat Northern Ireland 2-0 on Monday evening, Sarina Wiegman’s side romped to victory over the Norwegians in some style to signal to fancied sides Germany and Spain ahead of their meeting on Tuesday that they mean business.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Monday’s events at the finals.Lionesses roaring👊 @bmeado9 makes it eight! pic.twitter.com/SDYszYR8aX— Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 11, 2022England may have had to edge their way to victory...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
France
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Manchester United train in Bangkok ahead of Liverpool game

Manchester United held an open training session in Bangkok, Thailand on Monday (11 July).New signing Tyrell Malacia was pictured with Erik ten Haag's side at the Rajamangala Stadium.Earlier in the day, ten Haag told the media that Cristiano Ronaldo was "not for sale" amid reports that the Portuguese player was to move away from Old Trafford this summer as he wants to play Champions League football.Manchester United will face Liverpool in a pre-season opener on Tuesday (12 July).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo: Man United boss Erik ten Hag insists star ‘not for sale’Pogba ‘very happy’ to be back at Juventus after leaving Man United on free transferPremier League and Championship clubs given green light to introduce safe standing
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Ireland vs Maori All Blacks on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch summer tour match

For the second time on Ireland’s tour of New Zealand this summer, they will face the Maori All Blacks in an uncapped international - with the contest taking place at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday (kick-off 8.05am BST).The first contest a fortnight ago saw the Maoris emerge as 32-17 victors in Hamilton thanks to a scintillating display of running rugby and Ireland coach Andy Farrell will be eager for a measure of revenge to keep momentum rolling ahead of the Test series decider on Saturday.Unsurprisingly, the starting XV is completely different to the side that played from the off...
RUGBY
The Independent

The Independent

739K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy