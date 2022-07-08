Watch: N.C. A&T's Athletic Director Earl Hilton is excited about official CAA member status

LSU - Brian Kelly. This is the biggest question on everybody's mind after transfer Jaxson Dart fell short of expectations in the spring and returning sophomore Luke Altmyer had a steady-Eddie effort. There are plenty of reasons to believe Dart will ultimately win the job. He had a terrific true freshman season at USC last year. He owns a strong arm and can throw it a country mile. He was one of the top-rated player's to enter the transfer portal. The bottom line is that he is expected to win the job. There are also plenty of reasons to put your money on Altmyer winning the position. First, he is no slouch either, and owns a resume' of being a four-star quarterback out of Starkville (Miss.) High School. He also had the better of the spring between the two QBs, even though he didn't exactly set the world on fire. What Altmyer was was steady and proficient...and determined. And maybe that's all it takes with all the weaponry that will be surrounding him. The bottom line is that Dart looked very uncomfortable at times and forced the football, often showing deficiencies in his mechanics. Granted he probably hadn't had the time to fully unpack his bags and was thrown into a new system with unfamiliar personnel. The good thing is that the Rebels probably can let the battle rage throughout the month of September before finally making a decision with a very giving early schedule. In any event, everyone will want to know Lane's thoughts on the matter.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO