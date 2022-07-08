ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Here's How Much Money You Need To Make To Be Happy Living In Texas

By Ginny Reese
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YpuBI_0gZ7trxe00
Photo : Getty Images

It's no secret that prices are rising all across the country. That includes gas prices, rent prices, and everyday living expenses.

GOBankingRates determined how much you need to make to be happy living in the state. The website states, "To estimate how much money you might need to be satisfied or happy in every U.S. state, GOBankingRates factored in each state’s cost-of-living index and used the $105,000 figure as the “benchmark.” The states were ranked from least to most amount of money needed to be happy. "

The website also mentions that "happiness" is subjective and the cost to live comfortably can vary from person to person.

So how much do Texans need to make to be happy?

According to GOBankingRates, it's around $96,705 per year. The website explains:

"Residents of the Longhorn State are fond of saying “everything’s big in Texas,” but that definitely doesn’t include prices. The cost of living there is over 10% below the national average. Residents can find a state of emotional well-being for $55,260 and can get peace of mind with a low violent crime rate."

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

How much do you need to save for retirement?

Most people have dreams of a relaxing retirement. Maybe it's one spent golfing with friends, traveling the world or just living comfortably without having to work or tend to other unwanted tasks. But how much does it cost to achieve those goals? According to the 2022 Retiree Reflections Survey from...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Happy, TX
Local
Texas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Jake Wells

New proposal would give families hundreds each month in Texas

Money in hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) With prices continuing to rise, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month make a big difference to you? Here's some good news. In a new proposal, senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. These senators recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0.
TEXAS STATE
Jalyn Smoot

Rent hikes in Dallas-Fort Worth are the most exorbitant in the nation

By now, we're all aware of the housing crisis in America. All across the country, rent prices for apartments and homes have surged well beyond previous industry standards. Higher rents are linked to the continuing rise in home prices. In 2021, the Case-Shiller housing price index rose 18.8%. This is the highest calendar year increase in 34 years of data and substantially ahead of 2020’s 10.4% gain, according to a Forbes report.
DALLAS, TX
Real Simple

How Can I Afford to Buy a House as a Single Person?

Every Monday on the Money Confidential podcast, host Stefanie O'Connell Rodriguez, a nationally recognized money expert, delves into your (confidential) money problems and delivers smart, practical, and completely doable solutions that will help you work toward your ultimate financial goals. This is the place to come for real talk about money—and real solutions that actually work.
REAL ESTATE
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy