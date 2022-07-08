ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The top three players in each position group: Linebackers, No. 1 Karene Reid

By Cole Bagley
 4 days ago
While the Utes linebacker group took a significant hit with the departure of Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell to the NFL, the position is arguably one of the deepest and most stacked on the entire roster in terms of talent.

With that being said, its important to note where each individual player ranks amongst the rest of the talent, and what their contributions may look like for the 2022 season.

A true diamond in the rough, former walk-on Karene Reid was one of the most impressive storylines from the 2021 season. After walking onto the team and shining in the spring game, Reid proved right from the get-go that he can not only play at this level, but that he has the potential to be something special.

In his first collegiate start and filling in for Sewell who was out with injury, Reid exploded for 15 total tackles, a timely interception and one sack. To log 15 tackles is impressive all on its own, but to do it alongside one of the greatest linebackers in program history, who was taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is on a completely different level. Throughout the remainder of the season, Reid finished with 45 total tackles in 10 games for eighth most on the team.

Transitioning to spring camp, Reid built off of last seasons performance and was mentioned by multiple coaches as the leader of the linebacker room.

"I would say the leader right now is Karene Reid…First of all, he’s experienced. He had reps last year, not a lot but more than anybody else essentially. He’s extremely smart and his linebacker instincts are exactly what you want at that position," Head Coach Kyle Whittingham said.

With his previous experience and proven abilities, it should come as no surprise that Reid has stepped into that No. 1 spot. Not only is He an inspiring story of resilience and hard work, but he's also got that x-factor that makes a defender truly special.

Similar to Lloyd, Reid has that sixth-sense for the football that allows him to predict how the play is developing and find himself close to or on the end of a stop. In addition to his elite level of field awareness, He possesses a fierce physicality, allowing him to shed blockers and punish ball carries. Reid can also drop into coverage, posing as a threat to offenses no matter where he is on the field.

So after humble beginnings, Reid should remain in that LB1 position and will have a full season to prove what he is truly made of. Based off what he's already shown, He should be one of the teams leading tacklers and a key contributor for the defense.

