Here's How Much Money You Need To Make To Be Happy Living In Texas

By Ginny Reese
 4 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

It's no secret that prices are rising all across the country. That includes gas prices, rent prices, and everyday living expenses.

GOBankingRates determined how much you need to make to be happy living in the state. The website states, "To estimate how much money you might need to be satisfied or happy in every U.S. state, GOBankingRates factored in each state’s cost-of-living index and used the $105,000 figure as the “benchmark.” The states were ranked from least to most amount of money needed to be happy. "

The website also mentions that "happiness" is subjective and the cost to live comfortably can vary from person to person.

So how much do Texans need to make to be happy?

According to GOBankingRates, it's around $96,705 per year. The website explains:

"Residents of the Longhorn State are fond of saying “everything’s big in Texas,” but that definitely doesn’t include prices. The cost of living there is over 10% below the national average. Residents can find a state of emotional well-being for $55,260 and can get peace of mind with a low violent crime rate."

